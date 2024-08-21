Scoop up a few foldable Spigen USB-C wall chargers today at just $7 Prime shipped

Sometimes all you need are a few quick and super affordable chargers you can rely on without reaching into the bottom of the bargain bin where you never know what you’re really going to get. Spigen is generally a great option for tech gear without breaking the bank, and we just spotted its simple 20W USB-C wall charger starting at just $6.99 on Amazon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $35. This charger sold for $18 for most of this year before more recently dropping into the $13 range and now to the lowest we have tracked. The black model is just a touch more at $7.99 too.

Again, there’s nothing overly special to write home about here. But if you need some quick and easy extra chargers, Spigen is generally a reliable brand in the space and you can’t really beat the price.

This is a 20W charger with a USB-C port and relatively compact form-factor. It also has the ever-important foldable outlet prongs, so it can be just as good as a spare you can leave in your travel kit as it is at home.

Elsewhere in today’s charger deals, Nomad debuted it brand new metal/glass 15W Qi2 Stand One Max 3-in-1 MagSafe charger alongside Anker’s 7-in-1 USB-C power strip with 3 AC today at just $36 (45% off) as well as the official Apple Watch Magnetic Charging Cable at $15 Prime shipped and this tiny 30W USB-C GaN charger at just $12.

Spigen 20W USB-C Charger Block features:

Power Maximized for iPhone: 20W Output enables the fast charging for iPhone 15 / iPhone 14 / iPhone 13 series, and the fastest charging for iPhone SE 2022 / iPhone 12 / MagSafe Charger / iPhone 11 / iPhone X / iPhone 8 / AirPods Max and more

The Fastest Way to charge iPhone: Charge your iPhone 8 and later models including iPhone 15 up to 3.1x faster than 5W stock charger.

Gallium nitride (GaN) Tech: Navitas Gallium nitride (GaN) Chipset allows the ArcStation to be 30% smaller than the standard 18W iPhone charger. Also, allows the charger to operate with higher efficiency and generate less heat than your standard wall charger

The Ultimate One for most devices: By providing 20W USB C PD charging, works flawlessly with most Type C devices including iPhone, iPad Air, Galaxy S23, S22, S21, S20, Z Fold Flip 5 4 3 Note 20, Pixel 8a / 8 / 8 Pro / 7a / 7 / 7 Pro / 6, 5 and more

