You can add Hiboy’s 2024 P7 Class 3 e-bike with a 68-mile range to your commute at a new $900 low (Reg. $1,700)

Hiboy’s Back to School sale is still taking up to 50% off a large selection of the brand’s e-bikes and e-scooters, including the first chance to save on the brand’s new EX7 Full-Suspension e-bike. Another new addition to the Hiboy lineup, the 2024 P7 Commuter e-bike is seeing its lowest price yet at $899.99 shipped. Normally priced for $1,700, this is another first chance to save on this 2024 model that had yet to see discounts in the year before this sale came around. You’re looking at a massive 47% markdown here today, scoring you the latest version for your commute needs with $800 cut off the price tag for a new all-time low.

The 2024 P7 Commuter e-bike cruises into view at speeds up to 28 MPH, with three simplified riding modes to choose from: A bike mode to solely power the bike on your own and get in some good cardio, a power-assist mode that can help the rider to reach its top speeds for up to 68 miles, or the pure electric mode that relies on throttle activation for up to 37 miles.

The sleek frame houses the 500W brushless motor that is paired alongside a removable IPX5-rated waterproof 14.5Ah battery, while a Multifunction LCD Display not only gives you at-a-glance performance data, but can also act as a personal coach that pushes you to outdo your previous days’ best. Its also been given front shocks and 2.2-inch mountain tires for when you head off the paved pathways for some adventure. The frame itself also holds an IPX4 water-resistant rating, so you can bury any concerns about hitting those oh-so-enticing puddles during treks out about the town.

Be sure to check out all that Hiboy’s Back to School Sale has to offer, with its e-bikes seeing up to $1,500 off individual and bundle deals, while its e-scooters are getting up to $700 off discounts on its offers. You can also head over to our Green Deals hub to check out the other amazing e-bike sales that are going on for Back to School needs and Labor Day – and for those of you with kids that have been itching to hop on a scooter of their own, check out Segway’s new starter C2 Lite eKickScooter for kids ages 6 to 10 that is designed to grow along with their riding proficiency.

Hiboy 2024 P7 Commuter e-bike features:

The Hiboy P7’s rear-wheel motor is designed to provide longer power and increased riding dynamics. Whether you are cruising on flat terrain or venturing over bumpy ground, it gives you the most stable and comfortable experience. It features a powerful 48V 14.5Ah battery, providing an extended range of 35-68 miles on a single charge. It’s a reliable and efficient option with a sleek design, perfect for anyone looking for both style and substance. The P7’s LCD meter displays power, voltage, mileage, speed, and on time. Act as your personal coach, pushing you to be the best person for each ride – or just telling you important information about your ride.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!