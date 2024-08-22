Here’s a rare chance to score the brilliant Super Mario Bros. Wonder down at $48 via Amazon

Justin Kahn -
Reg. $60 $48
Super Mario Bros Wonder Mario Day 2024

Deals on Nintendo’s wonderful Super Mario Bros. Wonder have been thin at best. We have seen some here and there, but mostly in the form of third-party offers at places like Walmart. However, Amazon is finally stepping in today with a deal worth mentioning for folks who, for some reason, haven’t added this brilliant side-scrolling masterpiece to their Switch library yet. The regularly $60 title is now selling for $48.05 shipped at Amazon and we don’t expect it to last for long. We can’t know for sure, but these Amazon offers on this particular title tend to disappear quickly. Super Mario Bros. Wonder almost never drops below $45, and rarely ever that low, so scoop this one while you can. It is a simply brilliant experience, loaded with challenges for you and the rest of the fam, new Flower Kingdom worlds to explore and elephant Mario power-ups…enough said. 

***Xbox Series X 2TB Galaxy Black edition now up for pre-order at $600

***Gamescom 2024 starts now! New game reveals, Black Ops 6, Monster Hunter Wilds, Indiana Jones, more

Nintendo Switch game deals

***Hyrule Edition Nintendo Switch Lite pre-orders now live

Best Buy Plus and Total members can leverage a Buy Two Get One FREE offer to score some deals on new Switch games. This sale includes all of the titles you’ll find right here, but you can also use this offer on some of the brand new games that were unveiled at the summer Direct show too:

  • Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom pre-order $60
  • Mario & Luigi: Brothership pre-order $60
  • Donkey Kong Country Returns HD pre-order $60
  • Super Mario Party Jamboree pre-order $60

PlayStation/Xbox game deals

