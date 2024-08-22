Here’s a rare chance to score the brilliant Super Mario Bros. Wonder down at $48 via Amazon

Deals on Nintendo’s wonderful Super Mario Bros. Wonder have been thin at best. We have seen some here and there, but mostly in the form of third-party offers at places like Walmart. However, Amazon is finally stepping in today with a deal worth mentioning for folks who, for some reason, haven’t added this brilliant side-scrolling masterpiece to their Switch library yet. The regularly $60 title is now selling for $48.05 shipped at Amazon and we don’t expect it to last for long. We can’t know for sure, but these Amazon offers on this particular title tend to disappear quickly. Super Mario Bros. Wonder almost never drops below $45, and rarely ever that low, so scoop this one while you can. It is a simply brilliant experience, loaded with challenges for you and the rest of the fam, new Flower Kingdom worlds to explore and elephant Mario power-ups…enough said.
Nintendo Switch game deals
***Hyrule Edition Nintendo Switch Lite pre-orders now live
- Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door $45 (Reg. $60)
- Back-to-School savings on your favorite Ubisoft games 75% off
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1 $20 (Reg. $40)
- Cat Quest – The Fur-tastic Trilogy pre-order $50
- Star Wars: Heritage Pack $40 (Reg. $60)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope $18 (Reg. $30+)
- Super Mario RPG $39 (Reg. $60)
- Octopath Traveler II $30 (Reg. $40+)
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown $25 (Reg. $50)
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder $48 (Reg. $60)
Best Buy Plus and Total members can leverage a Buy Two Get One FREE offer to score some deals on new Switch games. This sale includes all of the titles you’ll find right here, but you can also use this offer on some of the brand new games that were unveiled at the summer Direct show too:
- Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom pre-order $60
- Mario & Luigi: Brothership pre-order $60
- Donkey Kong Country Returns HD pre-order $60
- Super Mario Party Jamboree pre-order $60
PlayStation/Xbox game deals
- Xbox End of Summer Sale up to 70% off
- Resident Evil 4 $30 (Reg. $40)
- Xbox Borderlands Franchise Sale up to 90% off
- RoboCop Rogue City $30 (Reg. $60)
- New NBA 2K25 pre-orders from $59.99 – Buy 2, Get 1 Free Eligible
- Just Dance 2024 Edition $20 (Reg. $30+)
- System Shock (physical) $30 (Reg. $40)
- Star Wars Outlaws pre-order $70
- Madden NFL 25 pre-order at $70 with a FREE $10 Best Buy gift card
