Save time with Worx’s convenient TRIVAC 12A 3-in-1 electric blower/vacuum/mulcher at $79

Update: Amazon has dropped the price further on the WORX TRIVAC to $79 shipped.

Amazon is offering the handy Worx TRIVAC 12A 3-in-1 Electric Leaf Blower/Leaf Vacuum/Mulcher for $84.56 shipped . Normally going for $100 most days, it’s often been discounted between $75 and $95 throughout the months, with May having last seen the lowest two rates of $65 followed by a short-lived drop to the $60 low. It comes in today with $15 shaved off its typical price, landing it back down at its fourth-lowest price that we have tracked.

Yard work doesn’t have to be such a chore with this 3-in-1 device from Worx – and boy, would I have loved having this in my family’s garage when I was younger and having to do everything by hand. You can blow leaves into a pile like any standard blower (it maxes out at 210 MPH air flow) or collect and mulch them into the complimentary bag – all controlled with a simple flip of a switch.

According to the company, with its two-stage metal impeller and shredder blades, the TRIVAC “takes 18 bags worth of leaves and chops it down into one.” It’s been given a more lightweight body that only weighs 10 pounds, with an angled collection nozzle for easier cleaning under patio furniture or your deck. Keep in mind that this is a corded model, which does mean you can just plug and go rather than wait for a battery to fill back up first.

Worx 12A TRIVAC 350 CFM Corded Blower/Vacuum/Mulcher:

Leaf Blower, Mulcher & VacuumYard work doesn’t stand a chance with this 3-in-1. And it’s fun to use. Leaves and debris on your lawn won’t be there for long

Quickly Switch ModesChanges from leaf blower to vacuum mode and back again with just the flip of a switch. No tools needed, just you and your Worx Trivac

Metal MulcherThe metal impeller cuts in two stages, chopping leaves down to an 18:1 mulch ratio – that’s 18 bags of leaves mulched into 1

2 Speeds For Different Jobs80 mph to 210 mph and 350 cfm. Go slow for pavement or tight corners. Dial it up to 210 on the open lawn

Do It Yourself, Do It Better, Do It With WorxWorx tools are engineered with cutting-edge technology, and above modern efficiency standards, so you can build a cost-effective tool collection that’s been designed to last

One-Handed OperationBelieve it or not, the Worx Trivac is designed to be controlled with just one hand. It’s only 8.6 lbs. in blower mode, and the ergonomic design funnels the wind in a way that’s easy to handle

Get Hard To Reach PlacesThe clever tube design curls up at the lip to get under lawn fixtures and landscaping elements. Perfect for when you’re in vacuum mode

Extension Cord RetainerThe 12” electrical cord comes with a retainer attached, so when using an extension cord, it won’t disconnect, even when it gets snagged

Includes350 cfm 12Ah Trivac Blower/Vac, 1.2 Bushel Collection Bag

