How to score Star Wars Outlaws, Madden NFL 25, and NBA 2K25 down at $40 ea. (Reg. $70)

Today we are stepping back over to the QVC game deals where you a score $30 off titles of $60 or more with code WELCOME30 or $25 off titles at $50 or more using code KCLQVC25 at checkout. As per usual, these codes are only available to new accounts (or a new one you just made), but they also yield some of the best prices ever on new and upcoming releases. Alongside a host of Switch games, you’ll also find the regularly $70 Madden NFL 25, NBA 2K25, and Star Wars Outlaws eligible for these codes. That means you can knock each of them down to $39.99 shipped right now. Scoring deals like this on brand new titles that haven’t even been released yet, well…it doesn’t get much better than that. These deals are matching the lowest we have tracked, which happen to have been the last time this QVC code offers were live. Grab them while you can.

Nintendo Switch game deals

Best Buy Plus and Total members can leverage a Buy Two Get One FREE offer to score some deals on new Switch games. This sale includes all of the titles you’ll find right here, but you can also use this offer on some of the brand new games that were unveiled at the summer Direct show too:

Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom pre-order $60

Mario & Luigi: Brothership pre-order $60

Donkey Kong Country Returns HD pre-order $60

Super Mario Party Jamboree pre-order $60

PlayStation/Xbox game deals

