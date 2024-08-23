Save $400 on GoTrax’s G6 Commute electric scooter with digital security codes at new $500 low

Courtesy of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the GoTrax G6 Commute Electric Scooter for $499.99 shipped. Normally fetching $900, it was notably left out of most sales events in 2023 like Prime Day and Black Friday – but did see a fall to its former $540 low during Christmas sales. In February we saw its biggest previous discount of 2024, when Best Buy brought costs down to $600, but that’s been undercut here today with a $400 markdown that lands it at a new all-time low price. It even beats out GoTrax’s website where it is discounted to $699.

The G6 Commute is an affordable solution for your daily travel needs to work, the store, parties, and more. It comes equipped with a 500W motor and a 48V battery that reaches top speeds of 20 MPH for up to 48 miles on a single five-hour charge. It was the first of GoTrax’s e-scooter models to feature a front-wheel suspension system alongside the back suspension and also sports nine-inch pneumatic tires, a folding frame for easier storage options, a reactive taillight, cruise control functionality, and an integrated LED display that gives you real-time data like speed, mileage travelled, and battery status. Through the display you’ll also be able to put in a digital code that gives this model extra security benefits.

Hiboy is having a Back to School sale that is worth checking out, with a whole bunch of the brand’s popular e-scooters down at their lowest prices. You’ll also find Hover-1’s Ace R350 Pro Foldable Electric Scooter down at its second-lowest price currently, with the scooter providing remote security features like tracking its location and locking it when not in use. There’s also a new Ninebot model out from Segway that is tailored for kids age 6 to 10 and designed to grow along with their rider proficiency. Plus, there’s a bunch of great chances to make the switch to e-bikes that we’ve collected together in our Green Deals hub.

GoTrax G6 Commute Electric Scooter features:

PerformanceTaking the ultimate commuter further. The G6 Commute features an incredible 48V 15aH battery for a max range up to 48 miles per charge. You’ll also enjoy the front wheel suspension, one of GOTRAX’s first electric scooters to feature it.

9″ Air-Filled Pneumatic TiresBuilt-in front and rear wheel suspension with 9″ air-filled tires keep your ride comfortable.

LED Digital DisplayBuilt-in LED headlight, strips, and tail light create maximum visibility for added safety during those early morning and late night rides.

Rear MotorA 500 Watt rear wheel motor gives you a top speed of 20mph

BatteryUtilize a 48V 15aH lithium-ion battery to reach a max range of 48 miles

UL2272 compliantTested and Certified to UL2272 Safety Standard

