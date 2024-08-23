Save $400 on GoTrax’s G6 Commute electric scooter with digital security codes at new $500 low

Reinette LeJeune -
Best BuyGreen DealsGotrax
$400 off $500

Courtesy of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the GoTrax G6 Commute Electric Scooter for $499.99 shipped. Normally fetching $900, it was notably left out of most sales events in 2023 like Prime Day and Black Friday – but did see a fall to its former $540 low during Christmas sales. In February we saw its biggest previous discount of 2024, when Best Buy brought costs down to $600, but that’s been undercut here today with a $400 markdown that lands it at a new all-time low price. It even beats out GoTrax’s website where it is discounted to $699.

The G6 Commute is an affordable solution for your daily travel needs to work, the store, parties, and more. It comes equipped with a 500W motor and a 48V battery that reaches top speeds of 20 MPH for up to 48 miles on a single five-hour charge. It was the first of GoTrax’s e-scooter models to feature a front-wheel suspension system alongside the back suspension and also sports nine-inch pneumatic tires, a folding frame for easier storage options, a reactive taillight, cruise control functionality, and an integrated LED display that gives you real-time data like speed, mileage travelled, and battery status. Through the display you’ll also be able to put in a digital code that gives this model extra security benefits.

Hiboy is having a Back to School sale that is worth checking out, with a whole bunch of the brand’s popular e-scooters down at their lowest prices. You’ll also find Hover-1’s Ace R350 Pro Foldable Electric Scooter down at its second-lowest price currently, with the scooter providing remote security features like tracking its location and locking it when not in use. There’s also a new Ninebot model out from Segway that is tailored for kids age 6 to 10 and designed to grow along with their rider proficiency. Plus, there’s a bunch of great chances to make the switch to e-bikes that we’ve collected together in our Green Deals hub.

GoTrax G6 Commute Electric Scooter features:

  • PerformanceTaking the ultimate commuter further. The G6 Commute features an incredible 48V 15aH battery for a max range up to 48 miles per charge. You’ll also enjoy the front wheel suspension, one of GOTRAX’s first electric scooters to feature it.
  • 9″ Air-Filled Pneumatic TiresBuilt-in front and rear wheel suspension with 9″ air-filled tires keep your ride comfortable.
  • LED Digital DisplayBuilt-in LED headlight, strips, and tail light create maximum visibility for added safety during those early morning and late night rides.
  • Rear MotorA 500 Watt rear wheel motor gives you a top speed of 20mph
  • BatteryUtilize a 48V 15aH lithium-ion battery to reach a max range of 48 miles
  • UL2272 compliantTested and Certified to UL2272 Safety Standard

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Best Buy

Best Buy is known for supplying deals on every major consumer product category, including gaming, TVs, computers, and more. There's also a strong selection of…

Green Deals

Here you'll find all of our top Green Deals, this is the landing page for price drops on LED light bulbs, solar panels, rechargeable batteries…
Gotrax

About the Author

Reinette LeJeune

Hiboy’s S2 Pro e-scooter can carry you up to 25+ ...
Murf’s Labor Day sale takes $1,000 off its Fat Mu...
Amazon offers Lacoste apparel, shoes, and accessories f...
Free up cabinet space and make your kitchen smart with ...
Goal Zero’s Yeti 1000X portable power station fal...
Journey Labor Day sale up to 40% off: iPhone 15 cases, ...
Samsung’s updated 2024 32-inch M5 Smart Monitor n...
UGREEN’s 9-in-1 dual monitor docking station supp...
Load more...
Show More Comments