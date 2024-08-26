Next Nintendo Direct goes live tomorrow with a 40 minute double feature game showcase

Last week Nintendo gave us first good look inside the official Nintendo Museum in Japan, gigantic and playable classic controllers included, but the next Direct showcase has been announced. In fact, this time around we are getting a double feature of sorts with an IndieWorld showcase followed immediately by a late summer Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase to give us a good look at some upcoming third-party releases for Switch.

The next Nintendo Direct showcase(s) live tomorrow

It’s going to be veeeeery hard to beat out the excitement of Nintendo’s last prime time Direct brought. And by very hard, I mean literally impossible – Metroid Prime 4, Zelda Echoes of Wisdom, Donkey Kong Country Returns HD, Mario & Luigi, and more.

Having said that, if you ask me it’s always a blast to see what Nintendo has on deck, be it first-party or otherwise, and we are getting quite a lengthy show tomorrow morning.

Nintendo has now taken to its official X (Twitter) feed to announce tomorrow’s IndieWorld Showcase and Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase. This combination livestream will feature a 40-minute runtime, back-to-back, to give gamers a look at what’s to come on Switch from outside of the in-house dev studios.

Nintendo is once again tempering expectations here, confirming there will be no details on upcoming hardware:

Please note, there will be no mention of the Nintendo Switch successor during either of these presentations.

I wish, just one time, they would say this and then completely 180 and start the show with the new Super Switch 2 Pro console.

Either way, we are in for 40 minutes of new Switch games tomorrow morning at 7 a.m. PT/10 a.m. ET and we will be here watching along with you!

