Save $100 on the ‘flagship killer’ OnePlus 12R smartphone today starting at $400

Just after detailing the best ways to score the lowest possible price on the new One Plus Buds Pro 3, today we are looking at a deal on one of the brand’s more value-packed devices, the OnePlus 12R. This 2024 release carries a regular price tag at $500 for the 8GB/128GB model and a $600 list on the 16GB/256GB option. But both are now seeing straight up $100 price drops on Amazon at $399.99 and $499.99 shipped. These deals, which are only available to Prime members, are undercutting the OnePlus direct prices by at least $50 right now to deliver the lowest we can find.

While we did see a fleeting 2-day offer at $50 less for Prime Day on these handsets, they are matching the lowest post-release prices we have tracked otherwise.

The OnePlus 12R released earlier this year as the mid-range counterpart to the flagship OnePlus 12 smartphone – also on sale from $650 with options to score a FREE pair of $180 Buds Pro 2. Having said that, it seriously delivers on some notable specs. So much so that we called it a potential “flagship killer” when it debuted in January.

Its 120Hz, 2780 x 1264, AMOLED display measures out at 6.78-inch and comes powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip set. The battery life on this handset has been a showcase feature – it carries a 5,500mAh battery that can be charged to 100% in just over 30 minutes with the 80W SUPERVOOC charger – alongside a 50MP main sensor accompanied by both a macro and ultrawide lens.

Get a complete rundown in our launch coverage.

OnePlus 12R features:

The OnePlus 12R strikes the perfect balance of power and performance. The 4th Gen LTPO display with 120Hz makes all your content feel incredibly responsive. We’ve added the largest ever battery on a OnePlus phone – 5500 mAh – so you can spend less time plugged in to a charger. A versatile 50MP triple camera system brings all your memories to life. All this – powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, with up to 16GB of RAM. The OnePlus 12R is the perfect high-performance smartphone, ready for all-day use.

