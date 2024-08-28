Spigen’s latest Titanium Keychain Pocket Knife tool with carabiner lands at new $60 all-time low

Today we are tracking the best price yet on Spigen’s new LF400 Titanium Keychain Pocket Knife gadget at $59.99 shipped. It carries a regular price at $80 directly from Spigen but has more typically sat in the $75 range at Amazon since it landed there over the last few months. While not all Amazon accounts will have access, it is worth trying code MD9DMVOMXQE4 at checkout – it might drop an additional 10% off your order. head below for more details.

This handy tool comes in the form of a keychain-like design with a titanium, metal, and nylon build alongside the integrated carabiner clip – it can in fact clip on to just about anything. There’s also a belt clip around the back.

Whether you’re looking to cut boxes, take care of some light DIY tasks, or be prepared in a pinch, it features an onboard, fold-out pocket knife with a secure locking mechanism “to keep your tools safe and prevent accidental opening” as well as a bottle opener.

Spigen LF400 Titanium Keychain Pocket Knife features:

Be a cut above the rest. Unbox anything seamlessly with the Pocket Knife. Its compact titanium blade will always keep you prepared. Slice open packages easily, or crack open a cold one using its built-in bottle opener when it’s time for a break. We got you for life.

