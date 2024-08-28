Any M-series MacBook can drive two 4K displays with UGREEN’s 10-in-1 docking station from $80 (Reg. $120)

Head over to Amazon and you’ll find the official UGREEN storefront offering Prime members its Revodok Pro 10-in-1 Dual Monitor USB-C Docking Station for $79.99 shipped once the on-page $10 off coupon has been clipped. Typically sold for $120, today’s deal offers $40 off for Prime members and $30 off for folks that aren’t subscribed. Either way, you’re looking at a minimum of $30 off or up to 33% in savings when considering the best discount offer. Prime members will score a new low, while regular Amazon shoppers will grab it at a price that matches the low leading up to today. Continue reading to learn more about this docking station.

Folks rocking a previous-generation M1 or M2 MacBook are likely still very happy with the performance of their Mac, but may be disappointed by the lack of support for more than one external display. Thankfully, today’s deal is here to save the day with two HDMI ports that can both be used to drive up to 4K displays. The entire list of I/O here includes the aforementioned HDMI ports, two Type-C ports (one used as an input), three USB-A, Gigabit Ethernet, as well as micro and full-side SD card slots.

Keep the savings rolling when you also pick up this collapsible laptop stand at just $7.50 Prime shipped. This deal delivers an additional 24% off a laptop stand that is already one of the most affordable options out there.

UGREEN Revodok Pro 10-in-1 USB-C Docking Station features:

Lightning-Fast Data Transfer: Experience lightning-fast data transfer speeds with 2x USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 and 1x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 ports, offering up to 10Gbps. Transfer files, videos, and more in seconds, making daily expansion and data transfer a breeze.

10-in-1 Expansion: Simplify your connectivity with the 10-in-1 Dual Monitor Docking Station. It features 2x HDMI 4K, 1x PD 3.0 100w, 2x USB A 3.2 (10Gbps), 1x USB C 3.2 (10Gbps), 1x USB A 3.0 (5Gbps) and 1x Gigabit Ethernet, catering to almost all your daily work needs.

