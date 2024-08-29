Add 220W of solar input to your EcoFlow setup at $319 low during 24-hour flash sale (Save $479)

Running alongside EcoFlow’s ongoing Disaster Campaign sale through September 9, the brand has launched a 24-hour flash sale that is offering some extra (and major) savings for those with power stations that are looking for a much more affordable means to utilize its solar charging capabilities. You can now grab two 110W Portable Solar Panels for $319 shipped. Normally this pair of accessories would run you $798, but until midnight tonight you can benefit from this massive 60% markdown that gives you $479 in savings and the lowest price we have tracked.

These solar panels will arrive alongside a XT60 charging cable which is needed to connect to your power station to start benefitting from solar charging – thereby increasing your backup unit’s efficiency while also giving you a cost-free solution to keep devices running through power outages and while separated from on-grid utilities. These models come in “10% smaller than similar portable solar panels on the market” with a 23% conversion rate (sunlight that gets converted into electricity) that places it among the upper echelons in terms of efficiency. It’s also been given an IP68 dust and waterproof rating, ensuring that sudden weather changes won’t damage it, while its accordion-folding design makes it an ease to transport or store.

While these two solar panels will certainly work well with any of the power stations under EcoFlow’s flag, able to be combined with others to reach the larger unit’s maximum solar inputs, you’ll also have everything you need for smaller models, like the RIVER 2 Max or River 2 Pro power stations. With both these solar panels connected, these two units can fully recharge in a matter of hours, keeping the juice flowing and the good times running.

Be sure to check out all the discounts during this sale – which as a reminder, ends September 9 and will be taking up to $2,648 off the offered power stations, bundles, and accessories. Segway’s Cube 2000 2,048Wh LiFePO4 Portable Power Station is currently benefitting from a $500 off markdown – and if you’re instead looking for something to store in your bag to power your everyday essential devices, be sure to learn about Anker’s new SOLIX C300 90,000mAh DC and AC Power Stations that just launched yesterday with an early-bird discount until September 3. You’ll find more power stations, solar generator bundles, and accessories collected together in our Green Deals hub.

EcoFlow 110W Portable Solar Panel features:

Portable and lightweight

Up to 23% conversion rate

Self-supporting

Durable with IP68 waterproof rating

One-piece folding design

The solar to XT60 charging cable is included in EcoFlow portable solar panels

