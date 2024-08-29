UGREEN’s versatile micro/SD card reader works with USB-A and Type-C at $9.50 (New low, 34% off)

Prime members can head over to Amazon and you’ll find the official UGREEN storefront offering its USB-A/Type-C micro/SD Card Reader for $9.55 shipped once the on-page 20% off coupon has been clipped. Without Prime, you’ll wind up spending closer to $11.50 and will need to meet a minimum $35 checkout threshold to avoid paying for shipping. Usually sold for between $14-$15, today’s deal takes roughly 34% off. This marks a new all-time low, allowing you to add this to your bag or tech bin at home for the best price to date. Continue reading for more details.

Grab this reader so you don’t get stuck in a situation where you can’t pull data from a microSD or full-size SD card. After this happened to me several times over, I finally got something like this and haven’t looked back since. This model is about as versatile as they come, with both USB-A and Type-C ports thanks to the 2-in-1 design. It offers up to 5Gb/s transfer speeds, which surpasses the performance offered by a large majority of cards out there, especially in terms of microSD.

If you’re looking for more I/O than what you get above, be sure to scope out UGREEN’s 10-in-1 docking station at $80. This handy hub allows any M-series MacBook to drive two 4K displays. You’ll also find a bunch of other ports in tow, as well. And if your neck is sore from looking down at your laptop, you can bring it closer to eye level with this collapsible laptop stand at just $7.50 Prime shipped.

UGREEN USB-A/Type-C micro/SD Card Reader features:

2-in-1 Integrated Design: USB C & USB 3.0 dual ports with SD & Micro SD card slots provide an easier way for connecting memory cards to your iPhone 15/15 Pro/Pro Max,laptop, USB C smartphone, and USB C tablet

5Gbps Speedy Access: USB 3.0 Memory Card Reader supports transfers at 10x the speed of a USB 2.0 card reader, allowing you easily transfer 1G files in seconds

2 Cards Work Simultaneously: UGREEN USB C SD Card Reader is able to read SD and microSD cards at the same time, which helps to avoid repeatedly plugging/unplugging and improves your efficiency

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!