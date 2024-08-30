Android game and app price drops: Majesty Fantasy Kingdom, Tempest Pirate RPG, more

Friday’s best price drops on Android games and apps are now ready to go courtesy of Google Play. On your way down, be sure to scope out our roundup of the best Labor Day Snapdragon X Elite-powered Copilot+ PC deals at up to $350 off alongside TP-Link’s dual-outlet Alexa/Google Smart Outdoor Plug at just $16 and this offer on the new OnePlus Pad 2 drops with a FREE official folio case. We also have a notable deals waiting on Samsung’s 2024 Galaxy Watch FE. As for the apps, highlights include titles like Majesty: The Fantasy Kingdom, Tempest: Pirate RPG, The Enchanted Kingdom Premium, Plancon: Space Conflict, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals. 

Majesty The Fantasy Kingdom features:

When you become the head of the country all the responsibility for the land’s prosperity rests on your royal shoulders.
You will have to fight various enemies and monsters, explore new territories, manage economic and scientific developments and solve a heap of unusual and unexpected tasks. For example, what will you do when all the gold in the kingdom transforms into cookies? Or how will you bring back the trolls who robbed caravans and whose disappearance ruins the economy of the country?

