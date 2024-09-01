Golden 45mm Apple Watch Series 8 GPS + Cell steel model sees massive $450 price drop, now $299

Deals on Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 are still ahead of Labor Day tomorrow, but Walmart is now offering another fantastic deal on the golden 45mm Apple Watch Series 8 GPS + Cell stainless steel case model with the gold Milanese Loop down at $299 shipped. This is an originally $749 configuration that is now seeing a deep $450 price drop for one of the lowest prices we have ever tracked on the Series steel configuration. Currently sold out at Amazon, you’ll find more details and Apple watch deals below alongside some of the latest band releases for both the current models and, likely, the upcoming Series 10 variants releasing later this month.

This deal on the gold model above could sell out at any time so jump on it while you still can. Here’s some details on Series 8 and the upcoming releases just as a refresher:

The next-generation Apple wearables are coming very soon – likely next week – but the Series 8 and 9 models are still solid smartwatches if you ask me, especially with the price drops we are seeing right now.

Series 8 at a glance looks basically the same as the current-generation models, and will be compatible with watchOS updates for well into the future. There are plenty of health and fitness tracking features at the ready – ECG action, heart rate and blood oxygen measurements, temperature tracking, alongside Crash Detection, sleep stages tracking, and advanced workout metrics – but you are also getting the classy golden steel variant here today that can be a great piece to dress up.

Apple Watch Series 8 features:

Measure your blood oxygen with a powerful sensor and app

Take an ECG anytime, anywhere

Get high and low heart rate, and irregular rhythm notifications

Advanced safety features, including Fall Detection, Emergency SOS, and Crash Detection

Enhanced Workout app with more advanced metrics and ways to train

Track your daily activity on Apple Watch, and see your trends in the Fitness app on iPhone

The most crack-resistant front crystal yet on an Apple Watch, IP6X dust resistance and swimproof design, and increased durability for fitness and activity

