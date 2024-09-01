Golden 45mm Apple Watch Series 8 GPS + Cell steel model sees massive $450 price drop, now $299

Justin Kahn -
Apple
$450 off $299

Deals on Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 are still ahead of Labor Day tomorrow, but Walmart is now offering another fantastic deal on the golden 45mm Apple Watch Series 8 GPS + Cell stainless steel case model with the gold Milanese Loop down at $299 shipped. This is an originally $749 configuration that is now seeing a deep $450 price drop for one of the lowest prices we have ever tracked on the Series steel configuration. Currently sold out at Amazon, you’ll find more details and Apple watch deals below alongside some of the latest band releases for both the current models and, likely, the upcoming Series 10 variants releasing later this month. 

This deal on the gold model above could sell out at any time so jump on it while you still can. Here’s some details on Series 8 and the upcoming releases just as a refresher:

The next-generation Apple wearables are coming very soon – likely next week – but the Series 8 and 9 models are still solid smartwatches if you ask me, especially with the price drops we are seeing right now.

Apple Watch Series 10: Here’s what’s coming next month

Series 8 at a glance looks basically the same as the current-generation models, and will be compatible with watchOS updates for well into the future. There are plenty of health and fitness tracking features at the ready – ECG action, heart rate and blood oxygen measurements, temperature tracking, alongside Crash Detection, sleep stages tracking, and advanced workout metrics – but you are also getting the classy golden steel variant here today that can be a great piece to dress up.  

Apple Watch Series 8 features:

  • Measure your blood oxygen with a powerful sensor and app
  • Take an ECG anytime, anywhere
  • Get high and low heart rate, and irregular rhythm notifications
  • Advanced safety features, including Fall Detection, Emergency SOS, and Crash Detection
  • Enhanced Workout app with more advanced metrics and ways to train
  • Track your daily activity on Apple Watch, and see your trends in the Fitness app on iPhone
  • The most crack-resistant front crystal yet on an Apple Watch, IP6X dust resistance and swimproof design, and increased durability for fitness and activity

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Earbuds

Apple Watch Ultra 2

This rare deal knocks $110 off Apple Watch Series 9 45m...
Apple Watch 41mm soon to be discontinued, grab a Series...
Amazon Labor Day deals from $23: Echo smart speakers/di...
Most affordable 15-inch M3 MacBook Air with 16GB of RAM...
9to5Toys Battlestation Weekly – The best deals and ne...
UGREEN’s new USB-C robot charger isn’t just...
9to5Toys Electrified Weekly – The best deals on EVs a...
Save thousands on Samsung’s Bespoke all-in-one el...
Load more...
Show More Comments