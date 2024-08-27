Nomad launches new rugged Rocky Point Band with titanium hardware ahead of Apple Watch Ultra 3 debut

Nomad has just unveiled its latest Apple Watch band. Just after bringing back its Glow 2.0 model and following the reveal of the Olympics-themed red, white, and blue Sport Band, today it is revealing a new design altogether known as the Rocky Point Band – its first band designed specifically with Apple Watch Ultra in mind. Now available for purchase directly from Nomad, you can get a closer look at the details down below.

New Nomad Rocky Point Band for Apple Watch

Nomad already makes a number of fantastic bands for Apple Watch, Ultra 1 and 2 included, from the rubber sport models and titanium metal bracelet-style options, right through to my personal favorite of the bunch, the Horween leather variants. But with the new Rocky Point Band, it has “endeavored to create a band that speaks specifically to it’s rugged design language.”

The new offering is made of ultra-tough, compression-molded FKM fluoroelastomer rubber with grade 2 titanium hardware and special attention to its weight and performance potential for Apple Ultra users. 

For the first time, we’ve utilized a brand new manufacturing technique—metal injection molding titanium — giving us the ability to create custom components that are lightweight yet incredibly resilient, and allowing us to do so in a way that’s faster and more efficient than before. This innovation is perfect for meeting the demands of the Apple Watch Ultra.

The whole thing is 100% waterproof and features a series of ventilation groves for breathability. It sort of comes off as a more angular Apple Ocean Band to me, replacing the tubular rounded approach Apple takes with something more sharp and rugged-looking, while still maintaining a unique vibe. 

Here’s a closer look at the feature set:

  • FKM fluoroelastomer rubber
  • Available in: Storm, Sol, or Atlantic colors
  • Lightweight grade 2 titanium hardware
  • 100% waterproof
  • Ventilation groves for breathability
  • Designed for Apple Watch Ultra & Ultra 2
  • Works with Apple Watch 9, 8, 7, 6, SE, and all previous versions of Apple Watch

The new Nomad Rocky Point Band for Apple Watch Ultra 2 (it also works with Series models, previous releases, and, presumably, the upcoming Series 10 and Apple Watch Ultra 3) is available for purchase starting today at $80

