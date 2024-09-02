Today’s best iOS price drops: Streets of Rage 4, Bloons TD 6, Anodyne, SOULVARS, and more

Happy Labor Day folks! Before we all go enjoy our day off (us included), let’s quickly take a look at the best App Store price drops this morning. Our master Labor Day roundup is loaded with hundreds in savings on the latest MacBooks, Apple Watch deals, iPads, and more, alongside e-bikes, charging gear, apparel, and smart TVs, but for now we are focused on the apps. Highlights include titles like Bloons TD 6, Streets of Rage 4, Anodyne Mobile, BE-A-Walker, SOULVARS, and more. Hit the jump for a closer look. 

Streets of Rage 4 takes forward the Streets of Rage legacy in this retro beat’em up with hand-drawn comic inspired graphics and updated mechanics.

Streets of Rage comes back for a sequel 25 years after the last episode : a new crime syndicate seems to have taken control of the streets and corrupted the police. All you have to fight against them is your friends… and your fists ! Critically acclaimed, Streets of Rage 4 won several awards and nominated as Best Action Games at the 2020 Game Awards.

