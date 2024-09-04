Today’s best iOS price drops: Severed, Alvastia Chronicles, Rain Drop Catcher, more

This morning’s collection of the best App Store price drops is now ready to go. Alongside the mid-week app deals, we are also tracking some solid discounts on this M3 MacBook Air with 16GB of RAM back down at the $1,099 low alongside Apple’s 256GB 11-inch M4 iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cell and up to $500 off Apple’s M3 Pro MacBook Pro. As for the apps, highlights include titles like Severed, Alvastia Chronicles, Rain Drop Catcher, and more. Head below for a closer look at today’s best.
- iOS Universal: Teach your Monster to Read FREE (Reg. $9)
- iOS Universal: Teach Monster: Reading for fun FREE (Reg. $4)
- iOS Universal: Rain Drop Catcher FREE (Reg. $3)
- iOS Universal: HibiDo Pro: Todo FREE (Reg. $2)
- iOS Universal: World of Juice FREE (Reg. $2)
- iOS Universal: Beyond Scan FREE (Reg. $40)
- iOS Universal: Rota Calendar FREE (Reg. $2)
- iOS Universal: Severed $2 (Reg. $7)
- iOS Universal: Alvastia Chronicles $2 (Reg. $8)
- iOS Universal: SwiftDocs PDF $7 (Reg. $15)
- iOS Universal: Spinny Monster FREE (Reg. $2)
- iOS Universal: Be Focused Pro FREE (Reg. $6)
- iOS Universal: Word Search Daily Pro FREE (Reg. $3)
- iOS Universal: AR Airplanes FREE (Reg. $1)
- iOS Universal: Old Man’s Journey $2 (Reg. $5)
- iOS Universal: Asdivine Hearts $2 (Reg. $8)
- iOS Universal: Mindcell $0.50 (Reg. $1)
- iOS Universal: Wall of Insanity $0.50 (Reg. $3)
- iOS Universal: S&T: Medieval Wars Deluxe $3 (Reg. $5)
Severed features:
• Dungeon Combat: Master offensive and defensive touch combat techniques to survive intense battles against a menagerie of enemies.
• Severing: Best enemies in combat for a chance at severing their body parts — then wear them to gain new powers or consume them to upgrade your equipment and abilities.
• Exploration: Follow branching routes through the unknown, using your wits to avoid hazards and solve puzzles.
• Award-Winning Soundtrack: Immerse yourself in the haunting original score from Juno- and Polaris-nominated band YAMANTAKA // SONIC TITAN, featuring Pantayo.
