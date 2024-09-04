Today’s best iOS price drops: Severed, Alvastia Chronicles, Rain Drop Catcher, more

This morning’s collection of the best App Store price drops is now ready to go. Alongside the mid-week app deals, we are also tracking some solid discounts on this M3 MacBook Air with 16GB of RAM back down at the $1,099 low alongside Apple’s 256GB 11-inch M4 iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cell and up to $500 off Apple’s M3 Pro MacBook Pro. As for the apps, highlights include titles like Severed, Alvastia Chronicles, Rain Drop Catcher, and more. Head below for a closer look at today’s best.

• Dungeon Combat: Master offensive and defensive touch combat techniques to survive intense battles against a menagerie of enemies.

• Severing: Best enemies in combat for a chance at severing their body parts — then wear them to gain new powers or consume them to upgrade your equipment and abilities.

• Exploration: Follow branching routes through the unknown, using your wits to avoid hazards and solve puzzles.

• Award-Winning Soundtrack: Immerse yourself in the haunting original score from Juno- and Polaris-nominated band YAMANTAKA // SONIC TITAN, featuring Pantayo.