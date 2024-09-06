Best Android price drops of the day: Dinkigolf, MO Astray, LIMBO, Towaga, and more

Your Friday edition of the best Android price drops to cap off the work week are now ready to go below. Alongside the some of the early access Discover Samsung Fall deals (there’s more to come soon), we are also tracking one of the lowest prices yet on the Galaxy Buds FE, a new all-time low on Microsoft’s brand new Surface Laptop 7 (2024) Copilot+ PC and an ongoing offer on the Ticwatch Pro 5 Enduro smartwatch. But for now we are geared into the Google Play offers, including highlights like Dinkigolf, MO: Astray, LIMBO, Towaga: Among Shadows, LEGO Bricktales, Superbrothers Sword & Sworcery, and more. Head below for a closer look. 

Best Android app and game price drops:

Android app and game deals still live:

Dinkigolf features:

Golfing on the fairway is one thing, but how about inside a volcano, up a mountain, or across city rooftops? In Dinkigolf, the objective of reaching the hole remains, but there may be plenty of varied hazards and obstacles in between!

-One-handed portrait mode play: Simply tap, drag and release to launch the ball.
-Two game modes: Campaign mode allows progression through the courses, whilst Endless provides a high score challenge for expert players.
-Multiple hazards: Alongside traditional water hazards and bunkers, overcome lava, laser barriers and plenty more to reach the hole!
-80+ Levels: A large base set of courses and holes, with more to come in future updates.

