MUJJO makes some of the best leather cases and the iPhone 16 models are here with new colors

Some of the best iPhone 16 leather cases have arrived as the new MUJJO collection goes live after Apple took the stage to announce its latest smartphones. As any 9to5Toys reader will know, we are big fans of the brand’s full-grain leather iPhone cases – even its leather-alternative Maize case – and this year MUJJO is back once again with new covers just for Apple’s series 16 devices. The European leather returns alongside its more rugged Shield Case and some fresh new colorways that are gracing the collection along with the mainstay brown, black, maroon, and navy. Head below for more details on some of the best leather iPhone 16 cases you’ll find any where at this price range.

MUJJO – some of the best leather iPhone 16 cases have arrived

I absolutely loved MUJJO’s leather cases last year, as those who read my hands-on review will know. It looks like the brand is delivering much of the same for iPhone 16 this year with its minimalist leather model, the one with the built-in wallet pocket around back, and the matching MagSafe wallet to go along with them.

These cases feature a wonderful leather treatment with vibrant color options, wonderful metal button covers, and the soft microfiber lining your new iPhone 16 deserves. This year the brand is introducing two new colorways, including Green Smoke and Livid Green:

You’ll find a breakdown of pricing and some highlights for each of our favorite models down below, but be sure to head over to MUJJO’s official site for everything.

Full Leather Case $59 for iPhone 16, 16 Plus, 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max Machined-metal rear camera bump protects lenses1 P 1mm raised leather bezel protects screen from abrasive surfaces Protection in a slim profile that follows the contours of your phone. Vegetable-tanned leather ages beautifully Leather acquires a unique patina over time Luxurious Japanese microfibre lining provides a satin-like finish.



Full Leather Wallet Case $64 for iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max Machined-metal rear camera bump protects lenses 1mm raised leather bezel protects screen from abrasive surfaces Leather wallet can hold up to 3 cards. Vegetable-tanned leather ages beautifully Leather acquires a unique patina over timeLuxurious Japanese microfibre lining provides a satin-like finish.



Leather MagSafe Wallet $44

A hidden spring keeps your cards safe

Easy to attach, with silicone stripes for slip resistance

Silicone lines complement the magnets to keep wallet secure.

Vegetable-tanned leather ages beautifully

Leather acquires a unique patina over time

Leather acquires a unique patina over time Luxurious Japanese microfibre lining with a satin-like finish.

Be sure to dive into our hands-on review of the iPhone 15 model for a better idea of what you’re in for – our review of the iPhone 16 variant should be inbound in the next week or less.But remember, there’s a reason its iPhone 15 landed as our top pick for the best iPhone leather case last year.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!