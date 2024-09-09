Sony’s Lead Architect of the PS5 console to host a mysterious showcase tomorrow…PS5 Pro reveal??

With the all of the rumors hinting toward a September reveal and the 30th anniversary celebrations officially in full swing, tomorrow’s now official PlayStation 5 Technical Presentation has just got be what we have all been waiting for, doesn’t it? Sony has now taking to the official PlayStation Blog to officially announce a “Technical Presentation,” not a State of Play, not a PlayStation Showcase, but a Mark Cerny-led showcase specifically focused on PS5 tech. You don’t pull the Lead Architect of the PS5 console out of the lab for a random update on a console that’s been out for years do you? Let’s hope not and let’s hope the very first official details on PS5 Pro on the horizon for tomorrow’s show.

Sony now officially set to reveal PS5 Pro tomorrow?!

The lead up to the PlayStation 5 Pro has been a long rumored filled disaster. At one point it felt like it was definitely inbound, and then again like it might never land, but with the latest rumors all pointing to a September reveal and now the official Technical Presentation on the slate, this has just got to be it. Mark Cerny doesn’t often land on stage, but when he does it’s usually to talk some serious tech, and that’s at least partially what Sony is going to have to sell gamers on before they shell out for what we hope is the PlayStation 5 Pro.

All rumors point to the PS5 Pro being very the same as the machine we have all been playing for years, just with more horsepower under the hood in a few key ways. What that will actually be is still unclear at this point, but the latest rumors had a slightly tweaked outer shell akin to the PS5 Slim – this might have been revealed by Sony in the 30th anniversary key art – and the potential lack of a disc drive in the machine.

Nonetheless, it won’t be long until we find out of Sony and Cerny are actually indeed ready to unveil the PS5 Pro tomorrow at 11 a.m. ET. It wouldn’t be entirely out of character for Cerny to divulge detailed specs for the new hardware and then just make us wait to actually see the console until a later point…perhaps in an upcoming State of Play.

All we know for sure about tomorrow’s showcase is that “the 9-minute Technical Presentation will focus on PS5 and innovations in gaming technology” and that you’ll be able to watch it along with us.

Check out the teaser trailer below – “The Journey Continues”

