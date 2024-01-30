SANDMARC intros new minimalist genuine leather iPhone 14/15 case today [Exclusive deal]

While the existing SANDMARC pro leather iPhone 15 cases were already among my absolute favorite – I’m using one right now – the brand is introducing a newer, slimmer minimalist model today. After a “surge in requests over to a stripped down version of our Pro series,” SANDMARC opted to bring its leather treatment over to a more sleek version of its wonderful, but for some, a little too robust Pro Series model. Now available for purchase for iPhone 15 and 14 users in a range of colorways, you can head below for more details and our exclusive discount code.

SANDMARC intros new Minimal Leather iPhone Case

The main difference between the SANDMARC Minimal Leather Case and its Pro Series variant is the sort of industrial metal camera array cage and lens attachment system – features I particularly love the look of whether you’re using a lens or not. But for some, the metal attachment along the back is a little bit too cumbersome or overly robust, and so SANDMARC has decided to take a more minimal approach with its latest leather iPhone case.

The new Minimal Leather Case retains the core elements and design approach of the Pro Series otherwise. That includes the metal button covers, MagSafe charging, the wrist strap-friendly design, and the soft micro-fiber I am always a fan of. They are made from premium full-grain leather – “SANDMARC’s leather is going to last you a lifetime, with a rich patina that develops with age.”

Features at a glance:

Magnet-Enabled Design

Minimal sleek finish

Microfiber inner lining & metal buttons

Full-Grain Leather

Wrist-Strap friendly (strap not included)

With the introduction of the iPhone titanium color, the minimal leather case is designed for a perfect match. The all-black color also complements the black iPhone for ultra minimalistic look. Mix and match to create your own combo as well.

The new SANDMARC Minimal Leather iPhone Case is available for 14 and 14 series devices in black, brown, navy, and sand at $45. However, applying code 9TO5TOYS at checkout will drop your total to $40.50. That brings its cases below or on par with most of the best leather models I have tested out since the launch of iPhone 15 (or even 14 for that matter).

