Best Android app price drops of the day: The Room Old Sins, Castles of Mad King Ludwig, more

Justin Kahn -
Apps GamesAndroidGoogle Play
Reg. $1+ FREE+
The Room Old Sins


Your mid-week lineup of the best Google Play price drops on Android games and apps is ready and waiting down below. Those offers now sit alongside ongoing price drops, the best since release in fact, on Samsung’s Galaxy Watch Ultra as well as Galaxy Buds 3 and 3 Pro, the new Amazon low we spotted this morning on Galaxy Z Flip 6, and the best price yet on Microsoft’s brand new Surface Laptop 7 (2024) Copilot+ PC. But for now it’s on to the apps including titles like The Room: Old Sins, Castles of Mad King Ludwig, Lumino City, Suzy Cube, and more. Head below for a closer look at today’s best Android game and app deals. 

Best Android app and game price drops:

Android app and game deals still live:

The Room Old Sins features:

Enter The Room: Old Sins and be transported to a place where tactile exploration meets challenging puzzles and a captivating story.
The sudden disappearance of an ambitious engineer and his high-society wife provokes the hunt for a precious artefact. The trail leads to the attic of their home, and the discovery of an old, peculiar dollhouse…
Explore unsettling locations, follow obscure clues and manipulate bizarre contraptions as you uncover the mysteries within Waldegrave Manor.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Android

Google Play

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Earbuds

Apple Watch Ultra 2

Best Android app price drops of the day: Northgard, Leg...
This 3-pack of meross smart HomeKit water sensors alert...
Apple’s new 25W MagSafe charger takes the power g...
Apple’s new Beats iPhone 16 cases feature conduct...
Save $1,150 when upgrading to GE’s 2-in-1 electri...
This Anker 6-in-1 docking station for gaming handhelds ...
Moment’s new MagSafe iPhone 16 Camera Case and le...
This FlexiSpot height-adjustable drafting chair with fo...
Load more...
Show More Comments