Best Android app price drops of the day: The Room Old Sins, Castles of Mad King Ludwig, more



Your mid-week lineup of the best Google Play price drops on Android games and apps is ready and waiting down below. Those offers now sit alongside ongoing price drops, the best since release in fact, on Samsung’s Galaxy Watch Ultra as well as Galaxy Buds 3 and 3 Pro, the new Amazon low we spotted this morning on Galaxy Z Flip 6, and the best price yet on Microsoft’s brand new Surface Laptop 7 (2024) Copilot+ PC. But for now it’s on to the apps including titles like The Room: Old Sins, Castles of Mad King Ludwig, Lumino City, Suzy Cube, and more. Head below for a closer look at today’s best Android game and app deals.

Best Android app and game price drops:

Android app and game deals still live:

The Room Old Sins features:

Enter The Room: Old Sins and be transported to a place where tactile exploration meets challenging puzzles and a captivating story.

The sudden disappearance of an ambitious engineer and his high-society wife provokes the hunt for a precious artefact. The trail leads to the attic of their home, and the discovery of an old, peculiar dollhouse…

Explore unsettling locations, follow obscure clues and manipulate bizarre contraptions as you uncover the mysteries within Waldegrave Manor.

