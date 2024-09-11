Save money and fix it yourself with this 58-in-1 electric precision screwdriver set at $16 (New low, 48% off)

If you’re anything like me, fixing electronics yourself can be a satistfying and rewarding endeavor. In order to do it though, you generally need a precision screwdriver set, and the official ORIA storefront at Amazon has you covered. Right now its 58-in-1 Electric Precision Screwdriver Set is down to $15.99 Prime shipped. This price knocks $15 off the usual $31 going rate, a discount that amounts to more than 48% off. Even better, you’re now looking at an offer that beats the previous $24 low by an impressive $8. Curious what all is included in this purchase? Head below for more details.

If you’ve tried to take a modern gadget apart over the last few years, you’ve probably run into some tiny screws that are pretty much impossible to take out without a kit like this. This bundle includes 50 magnetic bits, each of which can be identified by color. Instead of a manual screwdriver, this kit steps things up with an electric model that can be charged over USB-C. I have been using a kit like this for years now and even my wife relies on it from time to time since small screws are used in all sorts of things these days.

ORIA 58-in-1 Electric Precision Screwdriver Set features:

50 Magnetic Bits with Color Identification: The cordless electric screwdriver set contains 50 commonly used bits, including 42 bits with a regular length of 28mm and 8 bits with an extended length of 35mm. Each type of bit has a different color to distinguish it, both the screwdriver handle head and bits are magnetic, which is easy to use.

Electric & Manual 2 Screwdriver Handles: In addition to an electric handle, it is also equipped with an aluminum alloy manual handle separately. Buying one set is equivalent to having two screwdriver sets at the same time. The non-slip and ergonomic handle will allow you to work more smoothly.

2-in 1 Mode: The new generation of precision screwdriver has an output torque of 0.25-0.35 N.M. With electric and manual 2-in-1 design, when the electric mode is not strong enough, you can manually screw it to ensure higher work efficiency.

