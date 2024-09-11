Score $1,800 off Yamaha’s CrossCore RC e-bike down at $1,199 with FREE $1,400 extra battery

Hot behind Monday’s popular premium YDX-MORO e-Bike deal, Yamaha is back again today with a similar price cut on its CrossCore RC e-bike that also comes with a free extra battery at $1,199 shipped – you will only see the discounted price after adding it to your cart. Normally fetching a steeper $2,999 rate, this is a massive 60% markdown that saves you $1,800 off this high-end model, giving you one of the best opportunities we’ve seen to add it to your commute and joyrides. There are a few delivery and pickup limitations you might stumble into with this brand, though, but you can punch in your postal code on the listing page to get a rundown of your available options.

One thing to note about this deal is that once the warranty is registered, as long as the bike is purchased before November 4, 2024, you’ll receive the second battery free of charge. The battery and its end cap ($1,400 value) will ultimately be shipped directly to the address you registered at no extra cost to you. There’s also a five-year limited warranty that applies to the drive unit, battery, frame, and rigid fork too, so no need to worry there either.

You’ll find the CrossCore RC e-bike available in three different sizes and three different color schemes, weighing in at an impressively lighter 52 to 53 pounds (depending on the size you choose). It arrives with a 250W mid-drive motor (peaking at 500W) powered by a 500Wh battery that has a charge-life indicator and self-diagnosis display, taking only four hours to fully recharge from empty. With this combination of equipment, along with its quad sensor system and five different riding modes, you’ll be cruising up to a max 28 MPH for between 34 to over 100 miles (depending on what modes you’re using).

It also comes with plenty of other features worth mentioning, like the front and rear hydraulic disc brakes, a front Shimano Sora (2×9) Braze-On derailleur opposite the rear Shimano M3100 SGS derailleur, 9-speed Shimano shifters, an LED headlight, an updated LED display, and plenty more too.

Yamaha CrossCore RC e-bike:

Made for roads and city. Point A to point B just got a whole lot sweeter. Experience the wind in your face, air in your lungs, and what life on two wheels has to offer. Enhance your everyday adventure with the new CrossCore RC. Charge. Pedal. GO!

