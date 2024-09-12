Add Jackery’s Explorer 600 Plus LiFePO4 power station to your travel bag at return $399 low ($100 off)

Running alongside its ongoing Autumn Savings sale that ends tomorrow, Jackery’s official Amazon storefront is taking a bit more off the price tag of its Explorer 600 Plus Portable Power Station and dropping it to $399 shipped from its original $499 MSRP. After a few discounts earlier in summer to higher rates of $419, we saw this all-time low price first drop during the brand’s sale that ran parallel to Amazon’s Prime Day event. Coming in today, you’re looking at a solid $100 markdown that even beats out Jackery’s direct site, where it is listed at a higher rate of $429, and gives you another chance to score it at the lowest price we have tracked.

Jackery’s Explorer 600 Plus is the latest addition to the brand’s growing compact power station lineup, designed to provide personal support on your outings throughout the world. Delivering a 632Wh LiFePO4 battery capacity, you’ll get up to 800W of steady output power and six output ports for more versatile usage, with two AC ports, two USB-C ports, one USB-A port, and one car port. One thing to note here is that the two USB-C ports come with fast charging capabilities at 100W and 30W speeds. You’ll also find smart controls to remotely monitor and adjust its levels/settings from the convenience of the companion app.

You can also learn about a fun bundle package that gives you an Explorer 600 Plus along with a Heybike Mars 2.0 Folding e-bike at $700 off. Be sure to also check out all that Jackery’s Autumn Savings sale has to offer before it ends tomorrow night, like the three new bundle lows we spotted on its flagship Explorer 3000 Pro power station that comes with various solar panel setups to utilize solar charging. You’ll find even more backup power solutions in our Green Deals hub too, like the first discount on EcoFlow’s new RIVER 3 Portable Power Station, for example, and more.

Jackery Explorer 600 Plus Portable Power Station:

Superior Performance: With an 800W output, the Explorer 600 Plus effortlessly powers home and 3C appliances like coffee makers, refrigerators, and toasters. Its 632Wh capacity is ideal for 2-day camping trips and a variety of activities, including road trips, family outings, and emergencies.

On the Go Convenience: Weighing in at just 16.09 Lbs, the Explorer 600 Plus is your ultimate on-the-go companion, featuring a foldable handle for convenient carrying and compact size for effortless storage. With the total amount of screws reduced by 20%, it’s now more lightweight and environmentally friendly.

ChargeShield 2.0: Jackery’s AI variable-speed charging optimizes power to suit battery conditions, temperature, and voltage, significantly improving charging efficiency and battery lifespan. When you need to head outdoors quickly, activate Emergency Super Charging Mode via the Jackery app to enable the Explorer 600 Plus to fully recharge in just 1 hour.

Sustainable Next Gen Generator: Benefit from ultra-fast solar charging when living off the grid – the Explorer 600 Plus Solar Generator achieves a 100% battery level, within 4 hours when connected to 2 x SolarSaga 100W Solar Panels. It fully maximizes power generation, with up to 25% conversion efficiency, and also cutting edge IBC technology.

