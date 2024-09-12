PowerA’s wireless Nintendo Switch Zelda TOTK controller plunges to new $27 low (Save 40%)

There’s a ton of Zelda-themed PowerA gear on sale at Amazon right now, but my favorite from the bunch is its Wireless Nintendo Switch Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Controller for $26.99 Prime shipped. Folks without Prime can still dodge shipping fees by checking out with at least $35 in their cart. With a typical price of $45, today’s discount slashes an impressive 40% off to deliver $18 in savings. Even better, you’re now looking at a new all-time low. Learn more about this controller down below.

If you’re on the hunt for a Nintendo Switch controller, it’s hard to beat the value offered by PowerA right now. For $27 you get a controller that ditches wires and delivers 30-hour battery life. When you run out of juice, just swap out the two AA batteries and you’ll be back in action. You’ll also benefit from mappable Advanced Gaming Buttons along the back of the controller that can be programmed “on-the-fly, mid-game—no system settings to configure.” Just bear in mind that when compared with an official Pro controller, this low-cost alternative forfeits unique features like HD rumble, motion controls, and amiibo NFC.

Speaking of Zelda, did you see our coverage of the new official Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom overview trailer? We’ve got the video there for you to watch, so go check it out! Finally, be sure to take a moment and peruse our list of the best video game deals right now. You’ll find options not only for Nintendo Switch, but also PS5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles.

PowerA Wireless Nintendo Switch TOTK Controller features:

Wireless Freedom – Play wirelessly on Nintendo Switch – OLED Model, Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite

Advanced Gaming Buttons – Get an edge over the competition with two mappable Advanced Gaming Buttons that you can program at any time–even in the middle of the game

AA Battery Powered – Game for up to 30 hours with new alkaline AA batteries or add your own rechargeable AA batteries

Intuitive Controls – Precision tuned analog sticks, Full size D-pad, ABXY and shoulder buttons (L/R/ZL/ZR)

