Check out the new official Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom overview trailer

Now just a couple weeks away from launch, we have spotted a new official The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom overview trailer debuting on the official Nintendo YouTube channel. While it hasn’t hit the US channel yet (it will very soon), the UK side of things is getting another early look at Zelda’s new adventure. Today’s overview trailer comes on the heels of the story details and Traversing Hyrule footage we featured at the end of August and will likely be the last good look at the game before it the launch trailer hits somewhere near the September 26 release date. Check it out below.

New Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom gameplay details

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom is now available for pre-order – we have detailed the freebie bonuses you can score right here – and is now set for release in just over 2 week’s time. Early hands-on impressions of the game have been glowing thus far, citing the creativity the new Echoes powers bring to the table and the adorable art-style Nintendo has gone with this time around.

Very much like what it sounds like, the new Overview trailer is just that. It touches on story elements, the new version of Hyrule we will be exploring, and the new Echoes gameplay mechanic the entire experience is based around.

Use Zelda’s wisdom and your prowess to explore Hyrule, dungeons, and the eerie Still World inside the rifts that have stolen away Link and the King of Hyrule in the latest entry in The Legend of #Zelda series. The Legend of Zelda: #EchoesofWisdom comes to #NintendoSwitch on 9/26.

Scope out today’s new The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom Overview trailer below, just be sure to scoop up the new Hyrule Edition Nintendo Switch Lite while you still can too:

Prepare for your upcoming adventure in Hyrule with everything you need to know ahead of the launch of The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom on September 26th.

