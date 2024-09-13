Best Android app price drops of the day: MEGA MAN X DiVE, Slayaway Camp, and more



Your Friday afternoon edition of the best Android price drops courtesy of the Google Play Store are now ready to go. The wide-ranging Samsung Discover fall sale will be wrapping up soon, so be sure to check out the best post-release deals on the new Galaxy Buds 3 and Galaxy Watch Ultra alongside today’s offers on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 tablets, this new low on OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro, and the 50% price drop on the Google Nest Audio Smart Speakers. But for now we are turning our attention over to the apps, including titles like Slayaway Camp, MEGA MAN X DiVE, Traffix, freebie icon packs, and more. Head below for a closer look.

Best Android app and game price drops:

Android app and game deals still live:

MEGA MAN X DiVE Offline features:

Mega Man X DiVE reimagined the world of the Mega Man X series, and now it’s getting an offline version!

Experience the exciting side-scrolling action we’ve all come to know and love in a whole new light! Enter Deep Log, a digital world where the game data of the Mega Man X series has been archived. Due to a bug of unknown origins, the game data within Deep Log has become fragmented. With the help of a mysterious navigator, RiCO, the player dives into this digital world to set things straight.

Take control of Hunter Programs, recreations of legendary characters such as X and Zero, defeat various forms of Irregular Data, and restore the fractured game data!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!