Best Android app price drops of the day: MEGA MAN X DiVE, Slayaway Camp, and more

Your Friday afternoon edition of the best Android price drops courtesy of the Google Play Store are now ready to go. But for now we are turning our attention over to the apps, including titles like Slayaway Camp, MEGA MAN X DiVE, Traffix, freebie icon packs, and more.
Best Android app and game price drops:
- Belga Light – Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Varwil Pink – Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- QR/Barcode Scanner PRO FREE (Reg. $6)
- Traffix: Traffic Simulator FREE (Reg. $2)
- MEGA MAN X DiVE Offline $10 (Reg. $30)
- Slayaway Camp: Horror Puzzle $1.50 (Reg. $3)
- Murders on Budapest $0.50 (Reg. $4.50)
- Underworld Office $0.50 (Reg. $4.50)
- 7Days: Offline Mystery Story $0.50 (Reg. $4.50)
- Not Exactly A Hero: Story Game $0.50 (Reg. $4.50)
- Runic Curse $0.50 (Reg. $3)
Android app and game deals still live:
- Cytus II FREE (Reg. $2)
- RUSTY : Island Survival Pro FREE (Reg. $0.50)
- SkanApp – AR PDF book scanner FREE (Reg. $20)
- Dungeon Princess 3 FREE (Reg. $0.50)
- Dungeon Princess : RPG FREE (Reg. $0.50)
- Dungeon Princess 2 : RPG FREE (Reg. $0.50)
- Death Road to Canada $3 (Reg. $10)
- Anodyne $1 (Reg. $5)
- Strange Horticulture $3.50 (Reg. $5.50)
- SpongeBob – The Cosmic Shake $7 (Reg. $10)
- Galaxy Trader – Space RPG $1.50 (Reg. $3.50)
- Kenshō $1 (Reg. $4)
- Defenchick: tower defense $0.50 (Reg. $1.50)
- Dungeon Maker $2 (Reg. $4)
- The Game of Life 2 $3.50 (Reg. $5)
- Synonyms PRO $0.50 (Reg. $2)
MEGA MAN X DiVE Offline features:
Mega Man X DiVE reimagined the world of the Mega Man X series, and now it’s getting an offline version!
Experience the exciting side-scrolling action we’ve all come to know and love in a whole new light!
Enter Deep Log, a digital world where the game data of the Mega Man X series has been archived. Due to a bug of unknown origins, the game data within Deep Log has become fragmented. With the help of a mysterious navigator, RiCO, the player dives into this digital world to set things straight.
Take control of Hunter Programs, recreations of legendary characters such as X and Zero, defeat various forms of Irregular Data, and restore the fractured game data!
