Best Buy now offers rare deals on official Apple Watch bands: Alpine, Ocean, Nike, Sport, more from $42

Yesterday we detailed some of our favorite bands for the new Series 10 and Ultra 2, but with the previous bands all working on Apple latest wearables, today’s Best Buy sale on the official straps is worth a closer look. Deals on Apple’s in-house straps don’t come around all that often with a decent selection of options, but Best Buy is now offering 15% off a range of them as part of its now live 3-day weekend sale. Pricing kicks off from $41.50 and features discounts on the Sport Loop, Sport Band, Nike models, the Ultra Ocean Band, Trail Loop, and my personal favorite, the Alpine Loop. Scope them all out right here and down below.

Official Apple Watch Ultra and Series model band deals:

Be sure to scope out Nomad’s new Rocky Point Band with titanium hardware and this gorgeous SANDMARC titanium band to match new black Apple Watch Ultra 2.

And then dive into the aforementioned roundup of our favorite Apple Watch Bands for Series 10 and Ultra 2 from $19.

Apple Watch Ultra Trail Loop features:

The ultrathin, lightweight Trail Loop is made from a nylon weave creating a soft band with increased elasticity for a comfortable fit. The band is infinitely adjustable with a convenient pull tab for quick adjustments on the go.

This band is carbon neutral. The Trail Loop contains 32% recycled content by weight, 100% of manufacturing electricity is covered by clean energy, and 50% or more of all carbon neutral Apple Watch products are shipped without airplanes.

