Our favorite Apple Watch Bands for Series 10 and Ultra 2 from $19

The new Apple Watch Series 10 and the new black Ultra 2 are now available for pre-order with the first units set to arrive on wrists everywhere very soon. Now seems a fitting time to go over some of our favorite new bands. Even though the new 42mm and 46mm models are compatible with the massive selection of bands already out there for Series 8 and 9, Apple has released a collection of new color options for its designs and we have featured a number of new releases from some of the top brands in the business this year already, alongside the new black titanium models to link up nicely with Apple’s stealthy new Ultra 2. Head below for our favorite Apple Watch bands for the new Seires 10 and Ultra 2.

Apple Watch Bands

Alongside the new Series 10 and black Apple Watch Ultra 2, Apple has now unleashed a collection of new colorways across just about all of its staple models. You’ll find all of the new colorways right here, including the Sport Band and Loop, Trail Loop, Ocean Band, high-end Link Bracelet, and my personal favorite, the Alpine Loop.

Apple Sport Band $49

Apple Sport Loop $49

Apple Trail Loop 49mm $99

Apple Alpine Loop 49mm $99

Apple Ocean Band 49mm $49

Apple Magnetic Link $99

Apple Milanese Loop $99

Apple Link Bracelet 46mm $349

Nomad leather, sport, and metal

Nomad is one of our favorite accessory makers period, and that carries over to the Apple Watch space. This year it has released a couple new models and designs, including the red, white, and blue Olympics Apple Watch Sport Band and the headliner 2024 offering, the new Rocky Point Band with titanium hardware. While I am a huge fan of its leather as well as its aluminum, steel, and high-end titanium models, the new Rocky Point gives that Apple sport vibe, almost like Nomad’s own Ocean band in some ways, and should be considered by anyone interested in that sort of rubbery vibe.

Another highlight in its collection alongside the leather models is the all-black titanium band made to go alongside your new Jet Black Series 10 or Apple Watch Ultra 2 in black. It is made from a Grade 2 Titanium with an “advanced Diamond-Like Carbon coating” and includes a tool to get it just the right length for your wrist.

Nomad Horween Leather Modern Band $80

Nomad Leather Modern Band $60

Nomad Aluminum Band $200

Nomad Steel Band $200

Nomad Titanium Band $300

SANDMARC steel and titanium

There are other brands on this list they make some seriously nice metal bracelet-style brands (Nomad we are looking at you), but for me personally, I have always been a huge fan of the SANDMARC models. They aren’t cheap, that’s for sure, but it also makes stainless steel models that are far less pricey than the new all-black Titanium model it just unleashed for the new black Ultra 2. You really can’t go wrong here no matter which one you go for – here’s my hands-on review for more details – but whichever you go with, remember to apply our exclusive code (these bands almost never go on sale outside of our code):

The SANDMARC Titanium Apple Watch Ultra Band carries a $329.99 list, but you can use code 9TO5TOYS at checkout to knock the total down to $296.99 on the Grade 4 variant and $179.99 on the Grade 2 model. The stainless steel versions will also drop in price with our code down to $116.99 from the usual $130 – you can get a closer look at this one right here.

Spigen ultra-affrodable

Spigen has a couple new releases in its collection with the Spigen Rugged Armor Pro and the Spigen Lite Fit Pro, but both also feature cases that cover up the Apple Watch – some folks like these but I very much do not.

One of its more popular model as of late is the best-selling Spigen DuraPro Armor that sells for $28 Prime shipped on Amazon and features a rubber, fabric-topped strap with large metal lug attachments. It matches the Apple Watch Ultra 2’s natural titanium finish nicely, and I don’t mind the design here, but again I’m too much of a purists to go with something this bulky.

The best Apple Watch bands from Spigen and where it shines most in the category, at least for me, is with its simple stretchy Lite Fit bands. They come in four colors, featuring a sweet orange stitch detail with a nice zinc alloy buckle treatment. Best of all perhaps, they only cost $19 Prime shipped. You’ll also find the Lite Fit band for the smaller Series 8, 9, and 10 models without the Ultra-inspired orange stitch starting from $19 too.

Spigen Lite Fit Ultra $19

Spigen Lite Fit $19

Spigen DuraPro Flex Ultra $22

Burton Goods best leather Apple Watch bands

And for my absolute favorite leather Apple Watch bands, enter Burton Goods. Handcrafted American leather wrapped around your wrist and attached to either end of your Apple Watch at its finest. Nomad makes some great leather bands too, that’s for sure, but there’s just something about the way Burton does it for me. Its rugged and timeless and yet soft and supple. Some with the full on cuff-style and others more traditional with vintage-style stitching. They are simply fantastic if you ask me.

Check out our hands-on review of the Burton Goods American full-grain Heritage Leather Apple Watch Strap for more details.

UAG LE Active Strap

This is not going to be for everyone, for those who get, get it. The military-style vibes on the UAG Active band are on point. I love the look and feel of the rugged velcro treatment here and the hardcore stainless steel hardware – this is the rare case on Apple accessories where I can actually appreciate the text and branding patch-worked right into the design. The elastic webbing makes for a sweat-ready design combined with a velcro loop and hook-loop fastener to get just the right fit. They retail for $70 at Amazon.

Hit us up below and let us know which are your favorite bands for Apple Watch, be it the latest models or otherwise. And be sure to check back soon as we add more of the latest releases that we love the most in the coming days, weeks, and months.

