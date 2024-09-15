Apple’s 512GB M4 iPad Pro just fell to the $1,080 Amazon low, or $1,049 for Best Buy members ($150 off)

Justin Kahn -
Amazon is now serving up an on-page coupon to deliver a new all-time low on the Space Black Apple 11-inch M4 iPad Pro with 512GB of storage. Regularly $1,199, you can now lock one in down at $1,079.99 shipped. That’s $119 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find at $19 below the previous best we have tracked at Amazon. However, if you’re a paid My Best Buy Plus or Total member, you can land an additional $50 off its already marked down listing for a total at $1,049 shipped right now.  

Either way, you’re looking at the lowest prices we have tracked on one of the more sought-after configurations of Apple’s new top-of-the-line M4 iPad. As of right now, it is the only Apple machine to feature its new M4 chip, at least until the new Macs land this fall with what we expect will be the latest-generation Apple silicon. 

The Space Black model on sale here today would be a wonderful pairing with the new Apple Watch Ultra 2 in black or the Series 10 in Jet Black, both of which are now available with discounts via My Best Buy membership and elevated trade-in values. 

While the more pricey 13-inch model is the thinner of the two models, we aren’t talking by very much here and the 11-inch form-factor feels more like a proper travel/commute-ready iPad to me. They are otherwise mostly the same, featuring M4 power built for Apple Intelligence with Ultra Retina XDR Displays, 12MP front and back cameras, LiDAR scanner, Wi-Fi 6E, Face ID, all-day battery life, and support for both the new Apple Pencil Pro (it is currently on sale) and the updated Magic Keyboard made just for the M4 iPad Pro. 

M4 iPad Pro features:

The new iPad Pro is impossibly thin, featuring outrageous performance with the Apple M4 chip, a breakthrough Ultra Retina XDR display, and superfast Wi-Fi 6E. Along with Apple Pencil Pro and Magic Keyboard, it brings endless versatility, creativity, and productivity to your fingertips.Ultra Retina XDR delivers extreme brightness and contrast, exceptional color accuracy, and features advanced technologies like ProMotion, P3 wide color, and True Tone. Plus a nano-texture glass option is available in 1TB and 2TB configurations.

