Not sold on AirPods 4? Anker offers a similar fit for $20 Amazon low (33% off)

Simon Walsh -
33% off $20
icon

While the latest AirPods 4 are certainly enticing with ANC and Apple Watch magnetic charging, it takes quite a bit of cash to score a pair. Folks that are a fan of the fit may also be well served by a new Amazon deal via the official Anker storefront. Right now the brand’s Soundcore K20i Semi-in-Ear Earbuds are $19.99 Prime shipped. If you don’t have Prime, check out with $35 in your cart to score free shipping. Typically sold for $30, you’re looking at $10 off an already-affordable pair of earbuds. That amounts to 33% in savings that marks a return to the lowest price we’ve tracked. Learn more about these earbuds down below.

No, these aren’t ANC earbuds, but they offer a similar aesthetic to what we saw in the first and second generation AirPods and clock in at a remarkably low price. No, these don’t have wireless charging and aren’t compatible with a magnetic Apple Watch charger, but they do have a USB-C charging case and come in a wide variety of colorways. Battery life tops out at 36 hours, as well. I personally gravitate towards earbuds that fit like these, but if you’d prefer a tighter offering with ANC, continue reading to discover the latest deal on AirPods Pro 2.

As promised, the latest deal on AirPods Pro 2 is now live. These premium earbuds from Apple deliver 2x better ANC than AirPods 4, hearing health features, and Siri nod commands. You can grab them for $190, which is $59 off the official $249 price tag. And for the folks that want a pair of over-the-ear headphones, we’ve spotted refurbished AirPods Max at $300.

Anker Soundcore K20i Semi-in-Ear Earbuds features:

  • Extended Playtime: Enjoy up to 36 hours of music with soundcore K20i. A quick 10-minute charge gifts you an additional 2 hours of playback, so you’re always ready to dive into sound, anytime, anywhere.
  • Clear Sound: soundcore K20i earbuds are engineered with a 13mm dynamic driver and innovative torus design, coupled with BassUp technology, ideal for podcasts.
  • Semi-In-Ear Comfort: Crafted with a semi-in-ear design, and weighing a mere 3.3g, these Bluetooth wireless earbuds stay secure in your ears without the need for ear tips, offering a snug fit that feels light and comfortable all day long.

