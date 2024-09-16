BMX meets e-mobility with Hyper’s Jet Fuel Step-Over e-bike at $600 low for today only (Reg. $1,000+)

Through its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering a great entry-level e-bike option with some alternative style in the form of the Hyper Jet Fuel Step-Over BMX e-bike for $599.99 shipped. Normally priced at $1,000 most days, with a higher $1,198 MSRP direct from Hyper, we’ve seen very few discounts on this particular model, often coming from Hyper themselves and often at much higher rates orbiting $1,000. Today, you’re looking at the chance to score a 40% markdown, saving you $400 off its Best Buy rate (and $598 off its full MSRP) while landing it at the lowest price we can find.

Hyper’s Jet Fuel delivers a fun mash-up between e-mobility solutions and a 26-inch BMX platform, giving folks a colorfully stylish change-up from many models on the market that also makes a great first-time ride for teens and adults alike. It has been given a 250W rear-hub motor alongside an integrated flush-mount 36V 10.4Ah battery and three levels of pedal assistance. It tops out at 20 MPH and can carry the rider up to 20 miles on a single four-hour charge. It’s been equipped with 26-inch multi-surface fat tires for enhanced traction for wherever you’re riding – streets, off-road trails, bike parks, etc. It also sports front and rear disc brakes, a premium BMX padded seat, and a simple handlebar-mounted controller to switch between its settings.

Hyper Jet Fuel Step-Over BMX e-bike:

