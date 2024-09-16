Ride joyful on Razor’s RSF650 electric mini motorcycle at $689 2024 low (Reg. $900+)

Amazon is now offering an electrified fun time in the form of Razor’s RSF650 Electric Bike for $689 shipped. Normally fetching $900, with an even higher $950 price tag coming directly from Razor, this model has seen a rare handful of discounts over the year so far, first hitting $689 in 2024 back at the start of the year and slowly climbing higher in price since. From March through July, we’ve only seen it riding along at $831, with August bringing steady increases up to $900. Today, we’re getting a much-needed break from these higher rates with a 23% markdown that cuts $211 off the tag and returns costs back to the lowest price we have tracked in 2024.

This RSF650 model is more tailored for fun rather than getting you out and about town for your appointments, though if you’re only going a short distance, it can still get the job done in that regard. The miniaturized supersport motorcycle-inspired frame houses a 650W chain-driven motor and a 36V battery that work together to offer up to an hour of runtime before it needs a recharge. You or your kids will be able to cruise around at an impressive 17 MPH, with added features for your comfort (It is a micro model afterall). There’s 14-inch street tires, a rear suspension, a variable speed twist-grip throttle, and rear disc brakes to ensure a fun joyride for all who jump aboard, and even includes a surprise hidden storage compartment too.

For those of you looking for an actual solution to your commuting needs, head over to our Green Deals hub for e-bikes that can properly accommodate you, like Aventon’s Soltera.2 Commuter e-bike at $999, for instance, or even Lectric’s ONE Long-Range e-bike that is bundled with an extra battery (and $220 in other goodies), along with others. And for another fun option – Best Buy has a one-day sale on the Hyper Jet Fuel BMX e-bike that has it down at its lowest price we have found through the rest of the day.

Razor RSF650 Electric Bike features:

Powered by a 650 watt high-torque, chain-driven motor on a steel trellis-frame Chassis design and street geometry with low profile windscreen

Features custom 14 inch 10-spoke mag wheels and street tires, rear suspension, Variable speed twist-grip throttle, and hand-operated rear disc brakes

36V (three 12V) sealed lead acid Rechargeable battery with quick-change compartment and up to 50 minutes of continuous use

Ages: 16 and up | Max weight 220 lbs | Max speed: 17 mph

Also, includes adjustable angle riser style handlebars, soft rubber grips, retractable kickstand, folding foot pegs, and hidden storage compartment

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!