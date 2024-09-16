Spigen debuts a new MagSafe T Ultra Hybrid iPhone 16 case with Camera Control down at $28.50

We spent some time over this past weekend discussing the iPhone 16 case options out there – specifically the difference between models with a cutout or the rare few with a proper Camera Control button. And the official Spigen Amazon storefront has now released the new Ultra Hybrid T MagFit iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max case in two colors: Frost Black and Graphite. Both models carry a regularly $30 list price on Amazon and are seeing a light launch deal bringing the price down to $28.49 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $35.

That’s not a huge price drop by any means, 5% in fact, but we are also talking about one of the rare cases with a Camera Control button as opposed to a cutout here and, even more notably, one of the lowest-priced iPhone 16 cases we know of to offer it. You can indeed score the SUPCASE and i-BLASON models starting at under $19 Prime shipped right now, and those are worth a closer look, but some folks love them some Spigen.

The official Apple cases with the Camera control button are seeing their very first price drops right now, but they will still fetch $41.99 shipped for both the silicone and clear models. The Beats models carry a $49 list as well.

The MagSafe Hybrid T MagFit is made from the brand’s usual blend of PC and TPU materials with a semi translucent design and Air Cushion tech in the corners from some drop protection. The T in the name here stands for Touch-sensitive and capacitive cover it provides for “seamless Camera Control Button functionality.” We have reached out to Spigen to get our hands-on them for review too.

Spigen Hybrid T MagFit iPhone 16 Pro Case features:

Made from a premium blend of PC and TPU for durability

Military-grade drop protection via Air Cushion Technology

Infused with blue resin for long-lasting clarity

Touch-sensitive and capacitive T cover for seamless Camera Control Button functionality

Compatible with wireless charging and MagSafe accessories

