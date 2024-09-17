Best Android app price drops and freebies: Legend of the Moon, Roundguard, and more

Justin Kahn -
Apps GamesAndroidGoogle Play
Reg. $1+ FREE+

Your Tuesday afternoon collection of Android app price drops are now ready to go down below. Just be sure to also scope out the offers we are tracking on Anker’s 0.7-inch thick GaNPrime 100W 6-port power station, Google’s latest AI-equipped Pixel 8a smartphone at $100 off, and some of the best prices yet on Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S9+ at $300 off. As for the apps, we have titles like Legend of the Moon, Little Misfortune, The Sun Origin, Roundguard, some freebies, and more. Head below for a closer look. 

Best Android app and game price drops:

Android app and game deals still live:

Legend of the Moon features:

Classic dungeon exploring action RPG

For those who get sick and tired of endless and meaningless level up we developed it so they can get nostalgic about the moment you held a controller to see the ending part when young.

There is no in-app payment system.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Android

Google Play

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Earbuds

Apple Watch Ultra 2

Today’s best iOS price drops: DQM The Dark Prince...
Best Android price drops of the day: Undergrave, PUSH, ...
Logi PLAY 2024 now live: Logitech debuts collection of ...
Sam’s Club is just $15 for a whole year with this dea...
Govee’s regularly $100 Alexa/Google RGBIC smart f...
LEGO reveals upcoming Star Wars UCS Jabba’s Sail ...
Tested: Satechi’s new Find My Passport Holder is ...
This budget mechanical keyboard with a metal knob is no...
Load more...
Show More Comments