Best Android app price drops and freebies: Legend of the Moon, Roundguard, and more

Your Tuesday afternoon collection of Android app price drops are now ready to go down below. Just be sure to also scope out the offers we are tracking on Anker’s 0.7-inch thick GaNPrime 100W 6-port power station, Google’s latest AI-equipped Pixel 8a smartphone at $100 off, and some of the best prices yet on Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S9+ at $300 off. As for the apps, we have titles like Legend of the Moon, Little Misfortune, The Sun Origin, Roundguard, some freebies, and more. Head below for a closer look.

Best Android app and game price drops:

Android app and game deals still live:

Legend of the Moon features:

Classic dungeon exploring action RPG For those who get sick and tired of endless and meaningless level up we developed it so they can get nostalgic about the moment you held a controller to see the ending part when young. There is no in-app payment system.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!