Get up to 28 miles of travel on GoTrax’s EBE1 folding e-bike at return $540 Amazon low

Through its official Amazon storefront, GoTrax is offering its EBE1 16-inch Folding Electric Bike for $539.99 shipped, after clipping the on-page 10% off coupon. Normally this newer model would run you $600 lately, which it has largely remained at since releasing during the summer of last year. We saw its first discount in August 2023 bring costs down to this same amount, which was repeated three times in the first four months of 2024, before a later drop to $612 in mid-August. Today, costs are getting brought back down to the best rate that we’ve seen on Amazon since it first hit the market, saving you a solid $60 on this affordable commuting solution.

This EBE1 e-bike from GoTrax provides plenty of support to get you where you need to be, without burning a hole through your finances like some higher-end solutions. It arrives with a 350W motor (peaking at 500W) and a removable 36V 7.8Ah battery that will have you zipping around at 15.5 MPH, perfect for leisurely rides around the neighborhood or your daily to commutes to work – plus, it features a folding design so where ever you end up, storage is far less of a hassle.

There are two riding modes here to choose from, aside from just riding it like any other bike – you can either go full electric with the throttle for up to 15.5 miles or you can be supported by the pedal assistance that extends that range up to 28 miles. It also comes stocked with dual-mechanical disc brakes, an LED headlight, 16-inch one-piece rims, a rear shock absorber, and simple controls on the handlebars to switch between settings.

If you’re a Bugatti fan, don’t miss the 9to5Toys-exclusive $350 discount on the brand’s 10 Max Electric Scooter that is “inheriting the DNA of the world’s fastest production car.” You can also find some great e-bike deals on our favorite brands collected together in our Green Deals hub, like Lectric’s ONE Long-Range e-bike that is getting $720 in free gear, including an extra battery for 100+ miles of travel, or Aventon’s Soltera.2 e-bike that makes a wonderful urban commuter at $999, among others.

GoTrax EBE1 20-inch Folding Electric Bike features:

【COMFORTABLE AND SAFE RIDING】The GOTRAX EBE1 electric bike is equipped with a rear suspension system that effectively reduces road vibration and bumps for a comfortable ride. With all controls conveniently located on the handlebars, operation is effortless. This e-bike features dual mechanical disc brakes, ensuring reliable stopping power while riding. Additionally, the LED headlight illuminates the road, enabling safe riding at night.

【FOLDABLE AND PORTABLE DESIGN】The foldable design of this adult electric bike enables easy transportation and storage on the go. Quickly fold it down to a compact size, measuring 32.6in x 14.1in x 23.6in and weighing only 45lbs/20kg, making it a perfect travel companion. Whether you’re commuting or traveling, this e-bike will save you valuable space and hassle.

【HIGH CAPACITY LITHIUM BATTERY】Experience reliable power with the EBE1 foldable electric bike, featuring a removable built-in 36V 7.8Ah lithium battery. With a range of 25KM/15.5Miles in pure electric mode and 45KM/27.9Miles in pedal-assist mode, this e-bike is a great choice for daily commutes or leisurely rides. The built-in battery lock ensures safe use, while the display panel shows the current remaining charge, so you can plan your ride accordingly.

【POWERFUL MOTOR PERFORMANCE】The GOTRAX EBE1 electric bike boasts a dependable 350W motor(a peak of 500W) that delivers high torque while maintaining low power consumption. With this powerful motor, you can easily reach speeds of up to 15.5 mph, making it an ideal option for leisurely rides or daily commutes.

【EASY ASSEMBLY & AFTER SALES GURANTEE】Assembling the GOTRAX electric bike is easy and hassle-free, as 90% of the components are pre-assembled. Rest assured, we provide a SIX-month warranty and offer customer service within 24 hours. If you experience any issues with your e-bike, please do not hesitate to contact us. The GOTRAX team is committed to providing you with 100% satisfactory after-sales service.

