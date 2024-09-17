Logitech’s new Wave Keys for Mac just fell to one of the lowest prices ever at $50 on Amazon

Logitech officially debuted the new Wave Keys Wireless Ergonomic Keyboard for Mac earlier this year in May, and we are now tracking a notable discount that drops it to one of the lowest prices ever. That’s right, Amazon is now offering Logitech’s new Wave Keys Wireless Ergonomic keyboard for Mac down at $49.99 shipped. This is regularly a $60 keyboard that’s now seeing a solid 17% discount to land at one of the lowest prices we have tracked for it. With a $10 discount, this new ergonomic wireless keyboard is now $3 cheaper than the lowest price of the regular Wave Keys version we reported last month. Head below for more details.

Logitech’s Wave Keys for Mac is a part of the brand’s new lineup of products designed specifically for Mac. As highlighted in our launch coverage, these “designed for Mac” keyboards are updated with dedicated macOS keyboard layouts and colors that complement Apple products. They also support smart actions which you can set up via the Logi Options+ app. Besides that, though, the Wave Keys for Mac is very similar to the regular version which was down to $53 last month. It’s a membrane keyboard sporting a wavy design that lets you rest your hands in a natural position as you type. Its curved keyframe design is “Ergo-certified,” and it also comes with a cushioned palm rest with memory foam for added comfort. Other highlights of the Logitech Wave Keys for Mac keyboard include up to 3 years of battery life with included 2xAAA batteries, built-in tilt legs to adjust the typing angle, and more.

If you are looking for more accessories to add to your Mac workstation today, then be sure to stop by our Mac accessories deals hub where we’ve highlighted some notable discounts on monitors, USB-C docks, and more.

Logitech Wave Keys for Mac features:

Say Hello to Logitech Wave Keys for Mac: An ergonomic keyboard shaped for natural, feel-good typing with a cushioned palm rest for all-day support

Designed for Mac: This wireless compact keyboard with an ergonomic design and Bluetooth features works with macOS/iPadOS/iOS seamlessly

More Palm Support, Less Wrist Pressure: A cushioned palm rest supports your wrists while you type peacefully on quiet keys even for long hours; up to 3-year battery life (4)

Comfy Just Got Comfier: Pair this ergonomic wireless keyboard for Mac with Lift for Mac Vertical Ergonomic Mouse to make work days more like feel-good days

Ergo-certified: Wave Keys for Mac has been designed and tested according to criteria set out by leading ergonomists, and approved by United States Ergonomics

Comfier Days, Lighter Footprint: Wave Keys for Mac is a Logitech keyboard made with 46% recycled plastic (5), and is certified carbon neutral

