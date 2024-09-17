Score a physical copy of Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope at $18 before they are gone for good

Justin Kahn -
AmazonApps GamesnintendoUbisoft
Mario $18
Mario + Rabbids- Sparks of Hope

It won’t be long before boxed copies of Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope contain nothing but a game download code. So if you’re looking to land a proper physical copy, you might want to jump on one now while you can score it at $17.99 at Amazon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $35. This is a regularly $60 title, but these days it hovers in the $20 to $30 range, sometimes a touch more, and is now within a few bucks of the best price we have tracked. It is an overall better experience than the original while still maintaining the strategic combat mechanics alongside host of new bosses to fell and a brand new story. 

Nintendo Switch game deals

New Switch game pre-orders:

  • Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom pre-order $60
  • Mario & Luigi: Brothership pre-order $60
  • Donkey Kong Country Returns HD pre-order $60
  • Super Mario Party Jamboree pre-order $60

PlayStation/Xbox game deals

***Sony debuts new Shape of Play toys for PlayStation’s 30th anniversary, and might have just revealed the look of PS5 Pro

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
nintendo Ubisoft

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Earbuds

Apple Watch Ultra 2

Score a copy of Prince of Persia The Lost Crown on Swit...
Eve brings full Matter support to Light Switch today, d...
Anker’s 0.7-inch thick GaNPrime 100W 6-port power...
First deal hits Google’s official magnetic Pixel ...
Peak Design’s rarely discounted EDC MacBook messenger...
New ‘first-of-its-kind’ Google Ace LTE Kids...
Google’s latest Ai-equipped Pixel 8a smartphone n...
ESR’s Apple Find My MagSafe wallet drops down to $29 ...
Load more...
Show More Comments