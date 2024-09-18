Logitech’s Blue Snowball USB microphones are seeing up to 50% off discounts starting from $38

Amazon is offering some tried and true support for streamers with the Logitech for Creators Blue Snowball iCE USB Microphone which is down at $38.22 shipped. Normally priced at $50, in 2024 we’ve been seeing a more average $45 to $47 average since March, with Amazon discounts going as low as $35. We have seen some random discounts off-site that have taken things down lower, like plain box options, but today, you’re getting the second-lowest Amazon rate we have tracked at a 24% markdown that comes in just $3 above the Amazon low.

There are tons of microphone options these days, with creators often scouring the internet for the most affordable models that are still built to last. This Snowball microphone is definitely in that budget-friendly to-reliable ratio, with several of my streamer friends adding them to their setups for either long-term or occasional back-up usage while away from home. It features a retro design that fits right in with most desktop setups while also adding some nice set dressing whenever it’s seen on camera. It’s been built to make sure you can be heard during your podcasts, streams, or conference calls on Skype, Zoom, and more – utilizing a cardioid pickup pattern from within its custom condenser capsule to provide crystal-clear audio of anyone facing its microphone.

If you’re instead looking for a more versatile model, Amazon has also dropped a 50% discount on the Logitech for Creators Blue Snowball USB Microphone that is down at $40. Boasting more functionality than the above model, the main difference between the two is this one’s polar pattern, which can switch to either a cardioid pickup pattern for streaming (it has an additional -10dB pad option) and an omnidirectional pickup that is ideal for musicians, able to better handle instrumental recordings alongside less focused sounds.

Head over to our PC Gaming hub for more battlestation upgrades and all-around streaming equipment, like Logitech’s Brio 100 and 101 FHD 1080p webcams that are down at $25 lows, or the latest deal we spotted on Razer’s Key Light Chroma that lets you add far more color to your streams at the best price we have seen. You’ll find these and more collected together in a one-stop shop so you can add the best gear for you at a more reasonable rate than in full.

Logitech for Creators Blue Snowball iCE Microphone features:

Custom Condenser Capsule: Powered By Blue’S Custom Condenser Capsule, Snowball Ice Microphone Delivers Crystal-Clear Audio Quality That’S Light-Years Ahead Of Your Built-In Computer Microphone

Cardioid Pickup Pattern: Captures Your Voice With Clear, Focused Sound For Streaming, Podcasting, Broadcasting, Skype Calls And Zoom Meetings

Stylish Retro Design: Record Or Stream In Style With A Classic Recording Equipment Design That Looks Great On Your Desktop And On Camera

Adjustable Desktop Stand: Allows You To Position The Condenser Microphone In Relation To The Sound Source, Improving Sound Quality And Saving Space On Your Desktop For The Optimal Broadcast Setup

Skype and Discord certified: Whether conducting interviews over Skype, streaming live gameplay on Twitch, or communicating across the globe, you’ll be heard loud and clear on leading VOIP platforms

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!