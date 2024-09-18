Save a rare $500 on Xtracycle’s Stoker off-road cargo e-bike with $590 in FREE gear at $3,999

Coinciding with the pre-order launch special being offered by Xtracycle on its new Hopper Cargo e-bike, which we were quite excited by in our initial coverage at Electrek (with a review coming soon), the brand is offering a bundled discount on its Stoker Off-Road e-bike that drops costs to $3,999 shipped. Normally this higher-end e-bike would run you $4,499 on most days, with far less frequent discounts across the brand’s entire lineup than its competitors. You’re looking at a $500 markdown on its usual going rate, but what makes this deal all the better is the inclusion of a free Everyday Rider Bundle that you’ll get free of charge. The bundle includes an everyday bike pack, a 40L cargo bag that goes right onto the bike, a magic carpet padded cushion for passengers, and a Hooptie rail system for when those passengers may be on the younger sides of life – all valued at $590 for a total of $1,090 in savings.

Xtracycle’s Stoker e-bike cruises streets, trails, and more – all while hauling your most precious cargo along with you, whether that be packages, groceries, or even children. The chromoly steel frame houses a 630Wh battery that juices the Shimano STEPS EP-8 motor to reach up to 20 MPH with its pedal assistance support (but there are no throttles here). This model boasts a 400-pound payload overall, with it able to carry the weight 30 to 60 miles on a single charge, depending on conditions.

The Stoker tackles terrain on a pair of 24-inch NICA’GNAR Cargo Tires, with fenders over both and 4-piston hydraulic disc brakes for ensured stopping power. Its integrated cargo rack (which is only bolstered for added support with all the free goodies) comes along with other features like the Sram NX11 X-HORIZON derailleur, integrated LED headlights and taillights, and an E-series cycling computer that gives you easy handlebar access to controlling your settings as you ride.

Head over to our Green Deals hub for more of the best EV discounts and sales that we’ve collected together for your viewing pleasure, with some great extra battery bundles on Lectric’s ONE Long-Range e-bike, as well as its XPeak Off-Road e-bikes – both of which can reach over 100 miles of range. If you’re more of an electric scooter fan, check out the exclusive discount on Bugatti’s 10 Max Electric Scooter that drips with the company’s usual style and flair.

Xtracycle Stoker Off-Road Cargo e-bike:

The Stoker gives you maximum carrying capacity & all-terrain capability, delivered on a familiar diamond-inspired long tail frame. Perfect for packing your adventure essentials, whether in-town or on the trail.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!