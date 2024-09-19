Vvolt’s Centauri SE commuter e-bike carries you up to 60 miles at 28 MPH for $2,599 (Reg. $3,299)

Running alongside the release of its newest Centauri II e-bike, Vvolt is offering a price cut on its Centauri SE Commuter e-bike that is down at $2,599 shipped. This model usually runs for $3,299 most days, with this being the first discount that we’ve covered here at 9to5Toys since the brand came under our radar. You’re looking at a solid $700 being slashed from its usual costs here, which brings the price down into a more affordable range, especially when you consider some of its features and its quality design.

The Centauri SE e-bike cruises onto the scene with a streamlined design and sleek frame while boasting a 28 MPH max speed and 60-mile travel range. It possesses a 350W custom-tuned Ananda mid-drive motor that peaks at 650W alongside a 490Wh removable battery, with only pedal assistance available – supported by both internal torque and cadence sensors for fast pick-up. Rather than any chain drives, this model has been given a Gates CDX Carbon Belt Drive for extended lifespans, quieter operations, and throwing out any need for grease – which means no more accidental stains on your clothes/skin too!

Depending on which size you choose, it only weighs in at a more minor 52 pounds, which should be quite manageable for folks who aren’t as physically gifted or even older – especially if you live in a building with stairs you’ll have to carry it up and down. There’s an integrated front and rear lighting system, bolstered by reflective graphics to provide 360 degrees of visibility to those around you when you’re riding through the darker hours of the day. Other notable features include Kenda Kwest anti-puncture tires, Tektro 720 hydraulic disc brakes, an Enviolo internal rear hub transmission, and a full-color display.

Vvolt Centauri SE Commuter e-bike:

Centauri SE is everything riders have loved about our perfectly balanced commuter bike and more. We added a new higher-capacity battery to boost the range up to 60 miles, a higher-torque motor to summit big hills in turbo mode, and improved rear wheel and accessory fittings. We also added more braking power, more durable tires, an easier-to-use display, and integrated lighting.

