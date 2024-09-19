Rad Power’s RadRover 6 Plus Step-Thru e-bike hits new $1,299 low in latest sale ($300 off), more

Rad Power is switching up its fall sales through September 25, with two models tailored to the versatile needs of the season and beyond, while also continuing the only deal we’ve seen on its newer models. The RadRover 6 Plus Step-Thru e-bike sees the biggest discount among the offers at $1,299 shipped. More recently fetching $1,599 after Rad lowered prices across its older models at the start of 2024, this model has not been as prolific in savings as its high-step counterpart that has been retired after dropping to clearance lows. Before 2024 we mainly saw it drop to $1,799, with all the discounts after New Year’s Day only seeing costs fall as low as $1,399. Today’s sale marks its official descent lower as $300 is taken off its newer price tag, dropping it to a new all-time low price.

Visiting my family down in the swamps of Virginia and the Carolinas allowed me to hop aboard a RadRover 6 Plus and enjoy it first-hand, which I discuss in my Travel Kit here. It’s a well-built and enjoyable ride, with its 750W brushless geared hub motor and semi-integrated 672Wh battery providing a solid 45 miles of travel and 20 MPH max speeds. Five levels of pedal assistance kick in with little effort, assisting in extending mileage to its fullest over the lesser travel distance only using the throttle allows.

As I mentioned in my Travel Kit coverage, this model is a great companion for rides on the streets and for when things go off-road, as the thick Kenda Juggernaut puncture-resistant tires easily tackled the swampy and varying terrain, with the water-resistant connectors providing added protections during these parts of my journeys. Along with these, the bike also comes equipped with a 7-speed Shimano derailleur, fenders to go over both wheels and a solid LCD display to monitor and switch through its settings.

More Rad Power deals:

RadRunner 2 Utility e-bike: $1,199 (Reg. $1,399) 20 MPH for 45+ miles of travel

(Reg. $1,399) RadRunner 3 Plus Utility e-bike: $2,199 shipped 20 MPH for 45+ miles of travel comes with free accessory under $200 discount automatically applied with both items added to cart



There’s a few other great competing sales on affordable e-bike models from some of the best brands on the market, like Lectric’s ONE Long-Range e-bike or the XPeak Off-Road e-bike – both of which are currently benefitting from free extra battery bundles for up to 110 miles of travel. Folks looking for a much cheaper commuter solution should consider Aventon’s Soltera.2 e-bike that is sitting at $999, and for those looking to make a power statement with your ride, we’ve got a live 9to5Toys-exclusive discount on the Bugatti 10 Max Electric Scooter too. Plus, there’s even more collected together in our Green Deals hub that you can browse through.

RadRover 6 Plus Step-Thru e-bike:

Commute. Explore. Or simply do more. The ebike that started it all, does it all. Now in its sixth iteration, our flagship model combines durability and agility into one irresistible ride. Hop on and discover why this is the most imitated ebike in the industry.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!