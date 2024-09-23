Today’s best iOS app price drops: Pascal’s Wager, Access Code Zero, Last Game, more

Your Monday morning edition of the best iOS game and app deals is now ready to go. Early iPhone 16 adopters have had a chance to give the new Camera Control a whirl, and we have some app deals to enrich the experience further. But you’ll also want to check out the all-time lows now live on the new black titanium Apple Watch Ultra 2 as well as the 11-inch M4 iPad Pro at $150 off and the mid-range 256GB M2 iPad Air in blue. As for the apps, highlights include titles like Pascal’s Wager, Embracelet, Access Code Zero, The Last Game, and more. Head below for a closer look.

Pascal’s Wager is an action role playing game with the style of dark fantasy. The game provides its players with top-notch picture quality and a feast for the senses that the mobile platform has never had before. In the game, the world is shrouded by dark mist, where light is dim and mysterious. People there become lunatic, and nobody knows the secrets behind that.

