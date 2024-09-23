Rare deal has Super Mario Bros. Wonder on Switch down at $45, new Visions of Mana $50, more

Justin Kahn
Reg. $60 $45
Super Mario Bros Wonder Mario Day 2024

Today’s game deals are headlined by another chance to scoop up a copy of the fantastic Super Mario Bros. Wonder on Nintendo Switch at a discount. As part of the Best of Woot sale, you’ll find physical copies down at $44.99 with free shipping for Prime members (a $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise). This is a regularly $60 title that currently fetches $53 at Amazon and rarely ever drops below $50 from reputable retailers. We have only seen this one go for less than $50 at Amazon twice since release, and we are talking about extremely short-lived deals that maxed out at $44.50. Needless to say at this point, Super Mario Bros. Wonder is an absolute must-have for any complete Switch library and one of the best platformers on Switch. Price drops like these, on titles like this, rarely last as long as anyone would hope too. 

***Images of Nintendo’s next-gen Switch 2 allegedly leak online

***Nintendo has now unveiled this year’s official Switch holiday console bundles

***Scoop up Nintendo’s black/white Switch OLED console down at $300 today (Reg. $350)

New Switch game pre-orders:

  • Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom pre-order $60
  • Mario & Luigi: Brothership pre-order $60
  • Donkey Kong Country Returns HD pre-order $60
  • Super Mario Party Jamboree pre-order $60

***Sony officially reveals PS5 Pro with a November launch date and a $700 price tag

***Sony officially debuts epic PS1-style 30th anniversary PS5 Pro, PS5, controllers, and more!

