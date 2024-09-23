Rare deal has Super Mario Bros. Wonder on Switch down at $45, new Visions of Mana $50, more

Today’s game deals are headlined by another chance to scoop up a copy of the fantastic Super Mario Bros. Wonder on Nintendo Switch at a discount. As part of the Best of Woot sale, you’ll find physical copies down at $44.99 with free shipping for Prime members (a $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise). This is a regularly $60 title that currently fetches $53 at Amazon and rarely ever drops below $50 from reputable retailers. We have only seen this one go for less than $50 at Amazon twice since release, and we are talking about extremely short-lived deals that maxed out at $44.50. Needless to say at this point, Super Mario Bros. Wonder is an absolute must-have for any complete Switch library and one of the best platformers on Switch. Price drops like these, on titles like this, rarely last as long as anyone would hope too.
Nintendo Switch game deals
***Images of Nintendo’s next-gen Switch 2 allegedly leak online
***Nintendo has now unveiled this year’s official Switch holiday console bundles
***Scoop up Nintendo’s black/white Switch OLED console down at $300 today (Reg. $350)
- Dave The Diver: Anniversary Edition $30 (Reg. $40)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope $17 (Reg. $20+)
- TMNT Arcade: Wrath of the Mutants $20 (Reg. $30)
- Monster Hunter Stories Collection $37 (Reg. $60)
- Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince $40 (Reg. $60)
- Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door $45 (Reg. $60)
- Castlevania Anniversary Collection eShop $4 (Reg. $20)
- Goat Simulator 3 pre-order $30
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate $45 (Reg. $60)
- Disney Classic Games Collection $19.50 (Reg. $27)
- Aladdin, The Lion King, and The Jungle Book
- Ape Out eShop $3.50 (Reg. $15)
- Cat Quest – The Fur-tastic Trilogy pre-order $50
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown $25 (Reg. $50)
New Switch game pre-orders:
- Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom pre-order $60
- Mario & Luigi: Brothership pre-order $60
- Donkey Kong Country Returns HD pre-order $60
- Super Mario Party Jamboree pre-order $60
PlayStation/Xbox game deals
***Sony officially reveals PS5 Pro with a November launch date and a $700 price tag
***Sony officially debuts epic PS1-style 30th anniversary PS5 Pro, PS5, controllers, and more!
- Visions of Mana $50 (Reg. $60)
- Xbox Activision Blizzard Publisher Sale: Save up to 67% off
- Xbox Open World Sale: Save up to 85% off
- Super Bomberman R 2 PS5 $20 (Reg. $50)
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 PS5 $40 (Reg. $70)
- Or $42 on Xbox
- Dead Cells Xbox $10 (Reg. $25)
- Lies of P PSN $36 (Reg. $60)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Collection $15 (Reg. $40)
- Sonic Frontiers $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Bandai Namco Publisher Xbox Sale up to 80% off
- RoboCop Rogue City $25 (Reg. $60)
- New NBA 2K25 pre-orders from $59.99 – Buy 2, Get 1 Free Eligible
- Star Wars Outlaws pre-order $70
- Madden NFL 25 pre-order at $70 with a FREE $10 Best Buy gift card
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!