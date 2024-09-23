Scoop up Nintendo’s black/white Switch OLED console down at $300 today (Reg. $350)

Justin Kahn -
Reg. $350 $300
Nintendo Switch OLED in black/white

Just after seeing the new 2024 Nintendo Switch holiday bundles go up for pre-order, the now live Best of Woot sale has the black and white OLED model down at $299.99 shipped. This is a regularly $350 console, Nintendo’s best in fact, and it currently starts at $339 via third-party sellers at Amazon. If you’re still looking to scoop up an upgrade to the OLED model, possibly to dish the original off to the kids or something, today’s deal is among the best prices we have tracked this year – it really only ever goes for less with very limited-time sales, YMMV in-store offers, and via gift card promotions. 

It is important to keep in mind that Nintendo actually is offering up the OLED model as part of its annual holiday console bundles this year. It includes a copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and a 12-month individual Switch Online membership at $350 – so $50 more but with an effective $80 in savings by way of the extras. 

But if you’re looking for the lowest possible price to score the console itself. Today’s Woot offer is the best we can find. It also comes with everything in the box and an official 1-year warranty from Nintendo. 

We might very well be approaching the announcement of Nintendo Switch 2, or whatever it might be called, at this point. We know it will be making an appearance some time between now and spring 2025, according to Nintendo, but there’s no way to know for a sure. A recent alleged leak showcased renders of the machine alongside some details, including the 8-inch display and magnetic Joy-Con rails, but we might still be roughly a year out for it actually making it into game rooms across the globe. Scope out the latest details right here

Nintendo Switch OLED features:

Play at home on the TV or on-the-go with a vibrant 7-inch OLED screen with the Nintendo Switch – OLED Model system. In addition to a new screen with vivid colors and sharp contrast, the Nintendo Switch – OLED Model includes a wide adjustable stand for more comfortable viewing angles, a dock with a wired LAN port for TV mode (LAN cable sold separately), 64GB of internal storage, and enhanced audio in Handheld and Tabletop modes using the system’s speakers.

