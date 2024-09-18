Images of Nintendo’s next-gen Switch 2 allegedly leak online: 8-inch display, magnetic controllers, more

While it did start to slow up briefly, an alleged and quite substantial Switch 2 leak has hit the net with supposed renders of the new upcoming console as well as a host of details on the specs. Several of the details have been corroborated from various sites, but as usual, we have no inside details we can share at this time on the new Nintendo Switch 2, and all of this, despite being quite compelling, should be taken with a grain of salt.

Firstly, much of the details we have gleamed from leaks and rumors thus far appear to be popping up today again with the various leaks that have surfaced over the last few hours. Those include the larger display, magnetic Joy-Con rails (a feature also hinted at with Nintendo’s official new dual Joy-Con charger), HDMI.2.1 support, and more.

Here are some notable specs appearing in the recent Switch 2 leaks/rumors:

8-inch display

12GB of RAM

HDMI 2.1 support

256GB internal storage

USB-C ports on the top and bottom of the console

Magnetic controller rail attachment system

Updated SL/SR buttons

DisplayPort to HDMI

Dual cooling fans

SoCl (CPU + GPU) model: GMLX30-R-A1

Memory: MT62F768M64D4EK-026 (6GX2 dual channel, LPDDR5X, 7500 MT/s)

Some sources have claimed the Switch 2 will actually release with an 8-inch LED display – this is also what we see in the leaked renders, as opposed to the upgraded OLED we saw on the latest Switch release, with the console supporting 1080p in handheld mode and 4K when docked.

As for the images of Switch 2, we are talking about computer renders of the machine here, and not something we can substantiate in any particularly credible way. Some sources claim they do lineup with images Nintendo has shared with close development partners, and you can scope them out for yourself via this Reddit thread – they were apparently sourcef from the original leak on a Chinese social media site.

Nintendo has confirmed it would be making an official announcement between now and early 2025 for the next-generation Switch hardware. Let’s hope these leaks suggest it’s coming sooner that later.

