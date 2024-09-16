Nintendo has now unveiled this year’s official Switch holiday console bundles

Nintendo has now officially announced this year’s Switch holiday bundles, and you guessed it…it’s Mario Kart, again. Nintendo has been serving up special holiday bundles every year since the debut of the Switch all those years ago, and it has, for the most part, been the same thing every year. It is getting very tired, despite the fact we are talking about a fascistic game with a fantastic system – this year there will be two bundles featuring Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. At least one is the OLED Switch?

Nintendo unveils this year’s official Switch holiday console bundles

Firstly, we are getting the same old Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle with the with Neon Red and Neon Blue Joy-Con controllers on the standard edition Switch at $299.99. If you ignore any of the deals we have featured and will likely feature on the console, this is essentially like getting the game for free. Not to mention the fact that you’ll also score a 12-month Nintendo Switch Online Individual Membership.

The second of this year’s Nintendo Switch bundles is the same thing but with the newer Nintendo Switch – OLED Model system with white Joy-Con controllers, a download code for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and a 12-month Nintendo Switch Online Individual Membership. This one will sell for $349.99 and delivers an effective savings of $80 with the free game and Switch online.

This is the first time in the US Nintendo has offered this particular bundle with the OLED console.

Both bundles offer added valuefor consumers looking to rev up their festivities with a wealth of fun games to play right out of the box. This includes a digital download of the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game and a 12-month Nintendo Switch Online Individual Membership*. Look for these bundles online, in the My Nintendo store and in select retail stores where they will be available by October, while supplies last.



Look, we don’t mean to be total downers here, these are indeed solid buys for folks that want to grab a Nintendo Switch system this late in the console cycle. It just would have been nice to see something more exciting, like a new special edition console, or even just something with a newer game attached that every Switch gamer doesn’t already have. They are fine, Mario Kart 8 is awesome, and there’s some decent savings here, they are just a little bit underwhelming.

We know Switch 2 or whatever is next is definitely on the way, Nintendo has said as much itself, and while it might now be until 2025 before we actually see it, it’s hard to get stoked on the same old bundles.

