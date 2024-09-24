Hoverfly offers beginner-friendly H3 Foldable e-bike at return $425 low + bonus add-ons (Reg. $530)

Hoverfly has an ongoing September Mobility Sale that is offering cash savings on a selection of e-scooters, e-bikes, and more. One of the best options among the offerings for those looking to jump into the e-bike market is the H3/Nephele Foldable e-bike for $424.99 shipped. Normally priced at $530 direct from Hoverfly, with a higher $600 starting price at other sites, we haven’t seen many discounts on this particular model, with most of late summer seeing it keep to its full price. Amazon did lower its rates a few weeks ago to match for a short period, but otherwise, you’re looking at the lowest price we have tracked at a 20% markdown that saves you $105 off this beginner-friendly model.

The H3 e-bike arrives at a modest, but still convenient 15.5 MPH top speed thanks to its 350W brushless hub motor that peaks at 500W, with a removable 280.8Wh battery powering the entire thing and three simplified riding modes. It has a traditional bike mode to get yourself mobile with some cardio, a pure electric mode that lets the bike carry you without effort, and a pedal assistance mode that supports you with boosts up to its maximum 25-mile travel distance.

The handlebars and saddle come fully adjustable to better fit the different height ranges of riders and also includes dual disc brakes, front shock absorbers, an integrated rear cargo rack, a headlight and taillight, 16-inch wheels, and a foldable bike frame that makes storage and transport far easier when you’re not cruising around. You’ll also be getting a gift along with your purchase, with an included carrying bag, phone holder, mirror, and basket.

Hoverfly H3/Nephele Foldable e-bike:

The Hoverfly H3 folding electric bike, your perfect companion for urban exploration. Powered by a 500W Peak Motor, it reaches speeds of up to 15.5MPH and offers a range of up to 15.5 miles on pure electric mode, or over 25 miles in pedal-assist mode. Adjustable seat and handlebars ensure comfort on long journeys. Plus its foldable design makes storage easy, perfect for urban and outdoor adventures alike.

