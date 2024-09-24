Gorgeous new transparent Ghost Cipher Xbox controller debuts today, plus new see-through Elite 2 models

Much like what it did with its Vapor line, Microsoft is expanding its official transparent Cipher Xbox gamepads beyond the sweet Sky blue model we featured recently starting today. Taking to the Xbox Wire, Microsoft has now officially unveiled the complete lineup of new transparent Elite Series 2 Cipher gamepads with see-through top-cases “letting you relive the magic of seeing the inner workings of your favorite gadgets.” All of the new models and elements will be available as part of the Xbox Design Lab where users can effectively design their very own wireless Xbox controller alongside the new Ghost Cipher Special Edition clear and gold model you can score right now via the official storefront. Head below for more details.

New official transparent Cipher Xbox gamepads

The new Xbox Cipher series is also being joined by two vibrant chromatic D-pad and paddle designs in Sunset Chroma and Energy Chroma for folks customizing an Elite Series 2 controller, but the real story here, at least for me, is the new colorways on the Cipher models.

Xbox says the transparent casing and metallic details allow gamers to “look inside the controller, capturing the spirit of those iconic see-through devices that tech enthusiasts still fondly remember—now making a bold comeback for a new generation of players.”

The whole design is apparently inspired by the translucent tech of the ’90s and early 2000s, but it’s more likely because of the resurgence is the type of design aesthetic we have seen across the tech space over the last couple of years. Nonetheless, these are some sweet looking gamepads, perhaps the nicest Xbox controllers we have seen in some time…if you don’t count the cheeky Deadpool model of course.

As we mentioned above the white and gold Ghost Cipher Special Edition colorway is now live for purchase, but you’ll also find five other Elite Series 2 models joining the Sky Blue variant:

Velocity Cipher pays homage to the iconic Xbox green, made transparent to expose the energized world inside; Astral Cipher captures the mysteries of deep space with a rich, regal shade of purple; Surf Cipher channels the energy of ocean waves with its transparent blue; Candy Cipher offers a dreamy, sweet vision with a playful pink top case; and Pulse Cipher embodies passion and power with a striking transparent red.

And here’s what Microsoft had to say about the new vibrant Series 2 Elite customizations:

In addition to the Cipher Series, two new chromatic D-pad and paddle designs—Energy Chroma and Sunset Chroma—introduce a dynamic spectrum of color. These metallic finishes blend hues to create a hypnotic gradient that shifts depending on the angle, adding a sci-fi, jewelry-like feel to your controller. Energy Chroma starts with the signature Xbox green and fades into blues, yellows, and magenta accents, while Sunset Chroma evokes a warm, summery glow with its transition from yellow to bright pink.

All of the new Cipher Series for the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 are now available over at Xbox Design Lab.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!